Bury St Edmunds captain Sean Park has said that even if there is no relegation from the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League this season, he does not want to see his side become complacent.

Bury St Edmunds sit seventh in the EAPL after 15 outings, five of which have been called off due to adverse weather conditions, including Saturday’s home derby against Mildenhall – who have seen just two matches called off.

Electing to put their visitors in to bat, Bury were on top at 95-6, with Josh Frame’s 26 as Mildenhall’s best knock.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (Bowling/Fielding) v Mildenhall (Batting)..Pictured: Alastair Allchin takes his second wicket and in the process breaks the stump...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (14402429)

But an unbeaten 78-run partnership between Ankit Sharma (60no) and Tristan Blackledge (19no) salvaged the visitors’ innings as they extended the total to 182-6 before rain intervened in the 41st over.

Alastair Allchin (3-54), Justin Broad (2-32) and Daniel Moriarty (1-34) took the six wickets but the match was eventually abandoned, with both teams collecting just seven points.

“You only get 22 games a year, so it’s very frustrating that our fifth one has been rained off,” Park said. “I think we probably could have won more and been higher up the league even.

“But there’s nothing you can do about that, it’s just frustrating ­– and we are pretty much safe with Vauxhall Mallards pulling out of the league.

“I don’t think that’s official but we have been playing and working under the assumption there will be no relegation this season.

“It’s good that there’s less pressure on us with our mid-table position, we can relax and enjoy our cricket, but that can also lead to laziness.

“Two defeats and we’re back down at the bottom and we don’t want that to happen.”

Bury will travel to Cambridge on Saturday (11am) in their final 120-over format match. Park said with the damp weather this week, he expects the pitch to play slowly, with little bounce and will be a challenge.

Mildenhall, meanwhile, will host fifth-placed Copdock & Old Ipswichian (11am).