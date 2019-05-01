Thetford Town had to settle for second best in the Norfolk Senior Cup final at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, in front of a bumper crowd of 968.

It was a highly entertaining night of football at Norwich City's ground, with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side taking their higher-league Bostik League North opposition to extra-time before conceding a late goal.

It was an end-to-end match of high tempo, testing the fitness – and goalkeeping prowess – of both teams.

It was Thetford who found the net first, against the run of play, only to see Valter Rocha's finish disallowed for offside in the 16th minute.

Plenty of attacks followed for both, but it was Dereham who took the lead on 25 minutes, with Rhys Logan scoring from an Adam Hipperson cross.

Danny White's team found an equaliser 11 minutes later, with a score in the 36th minute to spark wild celebrations among the travelling Thetford fans with the crowd in great spirits.

Valter Rocha caused problems for the Dereham defence all night – he was gifted the Man of the Match award for his efforts – and was key to the Thetford goal, as he dribbled down the left, drawing at least two defenders in.

He managed to get a cross away, sending a ball skidding into the box along the Carrow Road surface, eventually reaching Robbie Priddle who finished at close range.

Thetford almost took the lead ahead of the interval, when a dangerous free kick was delivered into the box by Rocha, and Nathan Clarke crouched to flick the ball goalwards with the deftest of touches.

It took a fantastic save from an outstretched Elliot Pride to tip the ball out for a corner, only for the assistant to raise his flag again.

The remaining five minutes of the half saw neither team create anything of note, with both sides going into the break on equal terms but Thetford edging the first period in performance.

Thetford started the second half in the same way as they played the first, pushing forward and pressing the Dereham defence.

And a chance presented just three minutes in, as a miss-kick from Pride saw Rocha gain possession 25 yards out, but Pride made amends by excellently saving the bullet strike by diving to his left and tipping it out.

Only moments later, Quevin Castro was able to get in behind the Dereham back line, but the winger struck the post with the shot. Dereham failed to clear and the ball fell to Rocha who blazed his shot over the bar.

Thetford began to dominate the game, hitting the post for the second time in a frantic five minute spell. This time it was Rocha who hit the woodwork, with his powerful shot rebounded straight back to him, but the striker was unable to guide it back towards goal.

Dereham began to get a foothold in the game and nearly took the lead on 66 minutes, with a wonderfully placed cross into the box but no one was able to get to it.

Chances came for both sides in the final 10 minutes, but it was Dereham who had the best opportunity to take the late win with a golden opportunity presenting minutes from time, but Jamie Forshaw missed the goal with his close range strike to leave it 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The opening period of extra time saw scrappy play with neither team retaining possession for any period of time and, with tired legs creeping in, Thetford began to play longer and shoot from further.

With the final kick of the first half, good play from the Thetford front line saw Harry Hutt cut inside and rifle a shot toward the top right corner. Unfortunately for the Town player, it was only rising and ended up flying just wide of the top right corner.

Dereham then found the winner one minute into the second period of extra-time, Ryan Crisp gaining possession in the box before slotting it past Will Viner in the Thetford goal.

Thetford continued to push for a goal and only Pride stood in the way of a good shot from Rocha after the forward had chested down in the box. Moments later he was causing a headache for the Dereham defence again when he pivoted round a defender, but fired his shot over.

With five minutes to go it was Rocha again who, after a foul on Castro, picked up the ball, danced past two players and unleashed a fierce strike that just cleared the bar.

Both sides missed chances late on in the game and Thetford came close to forcing penalties, but Dereham held out to lift the 2019 Norfolk Senior Cup.

