Thetford Town chairman Nigel Armes has expressed 'personal sadness' over manager Danny White's decision to resign.

White, who has been at the helm of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for nearly four years, announced his intention following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Woodbridge Town, which left Thetford without a league win since the opening day of the season.

He will oversee Wednesday night's trip to First Division North side King's Lynn Town Reserves (7.45pm) for Round One of the League Challenge Cup in his final game for the Step 5 club.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Thetford manager Danny White..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (17283768)

“He leaves with my greatest respect,” Armes said.

Armes and White share a close bond, with the Town chairman having coached White throughout his youth, to make his departure hard to take.

“I have often described him as like a family member," he continued.

"When he was growing up, myself and Danny’s dad drove thousands of miles taking my son Henry and Danny to Thetford Panthers and Cambridge Youth games so I do feel personally sad.

“The mutual respect will be difficult to replace but I fully understand his decision. Danny sets high standards and I appreciate his personal frustrations.”

It was Armes who appointed White in October 2015 and he was quick to point out the improvements the club has seen during this time.

“The plan was for me to improve the club’s facilities and for Danny to improve the playing side, using local players," he added.

Thetford Town chairman Nigel Armes is sad by Danny White resignation, a manager he shares 'mutual respect' with (17283962)

"Our team now, is full of players with links to the Town and others who feel strongly about the club.

“The quality of our football is respected, and we have reached two cup final appearances in his three full seasons at the club.

“Every club we visit, Danny is loved and respected. He has been a great ambassador for the club with his conduct and by working hard off the pitch to get local businesses involved and encouraging local people to sponsor players.

“I will always be indebted to Danny’s energy and time.”

Armes will now look to appoint a new manager and feels, despite the hard work and effort the job entails, it is a tempting opportunity.

“It is a large Town and the club has great potential," he said. "We have a hard working committee, great facilities and there is a good squad of players to work with,” he said.

“We need someone with drive and a plan to change our fortunes this season. I will do everything I can to help the person achieve this.”

Thetford currently lie at the foot of proceedings with just three points – one win – from their opening 10 league outings.