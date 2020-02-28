Thetford Town have completed the signing of Jack Brame from divisional rivals Mildenhall Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in a move branded as ‘crucial’ by boss Matt Morton.

The 27-year-old marksman is expected to make his debut on Saturday, with the Brecklanders set to host Woodbridge Town (3pm) in their first league fixture in three weeks.

Both Brame and the squad would be forgiven for being rusty, with the former Walsham-le-Willows striker having fallen out of favour at Recreation Way and has not played for Ricky Cornish’s side this year, while Thetford have not had a match since February 8.

Brame moved to Hall on the back of scoring 20 goals in the league for The Willows in 2018/19 and went on to score eight goals in 17 appearances for Mildenhall at the start of the league campaign.

But he last came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Newmarket Town on December 13 and last started in the 3-1 loss at home to former club Walsham in November, scoring his final goal for Hall.

Morton said Brame had ‘fallen out of love with the game’ but felt the move could help spark better form for the 16th-placed side.

He said: “Really pleased, we put in a seven-dayer for him as we knew he had fallen out of love with the game a little bit and had stopped playing.

“But that would be a shame, I know him as a Gym United player (Morton is chairman of the Bury & District Sunday Football League club) and know what he can offer, so I think it could be beneficial for us both.

“He’s a quality player and we need that impetus right now. He’s a crucial signing.”

Morton said he hoped Brame would be an ideal replacement for Elliot Smith, who will not be available for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” he explained. “But I am looking at playing him in centre midfield, there’s things he can do that will help the whole team get forward.

“But it’s been a very big break for us and it will be hard to hit the ground running after three weeks and against a top side in Woodbridge.

“We are feeling good though and are looking forward to getting back on the pitch.”

He added that he hopes winger Liam Hemming will be available after two months out injured – he last played on January 4 – as well as forward Michael Campbell.

Campbell has netted eight times from 21 appearances while Hemming has six from 14.

