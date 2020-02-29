After three weeks without a game, Thetford Town returned to action with a 6-3 defeat to Woodbridge Town in a goal laden game at Mundford Road this afternoon, writes Simon Staines.

It was one of just two matches to go ahead in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, after the game survived a morning pitch inspection.

Thetford matched their opponents for the first half, with a goal apiece for Tanner Call and Bradley Sandell, but two early second half Woodbridge goals took the game away and continues Town’s winless run, which now stretches to eight games.

Tanner Call scored a first half goal

The Brecklanders gave a debut to Jack Brame, who joined this week following a spell at Mildenhall Town and as Thetford manager Matt Morton hinted at during the week, Brame, a prolific goalscoring striker at this level, lined up in a central midfield three. He marked his debut with a goal in the second half.

Thetford showed no signs of rustiness as they started confidently, and took the lead in the seventh minute. Ross Bailey released Bradley Sandell in space on the right hand side and his low cross was met by a sliding Tanner Call, who finished from close range.

Woodbridge drew level seven minutes later, following some sharp football on the edge of the Thetford penalty area. Nathan Read found Ryan Kimble in space, who had time to retain his footing and compose himself, before firing into the top of the net.

Bradley Sandell equalised in the first half as Thetford went in 2-2 at half-time

The half remained open. Thetford’s Sam Bond won a challenge on the halfway-line and fed Bradley Sandell whose 20 yard drive needed pushing round the right hand post by Ben Maidens.

While at the other end, Kelsey Trotter, in space, 20 yards from goal, struck a half volley which was brilliantly saved by Jamie Humphrey in the Thetford goal, who tipped the effort onto the crossbar.

It was a warning Thetford didn’t heed when minutes later, another Woodbridge player found himself in space on the edge of the area. This time, Kimble’s strike, perhaps with some assistance from the brisk wind circulating around Mundford Road, swerved over Humphrey into the net.

The goals kept coming as the game edged into the first half injury time, as the home side drew level. Call won the ball in midfield and found Ross Bailey. With Woodbridge stretched, Bailey set Sandell free in the inside right channel, before he finished delightfully with a low, right foot strike which arrowed into the bottom corner.

Jack Brame scored on his debut

The game swung in Woodbridge’s favour early in the second half but Thetford so nearly moved into the lead themselves.

Call was fouled on the edge of the Woodbridge area and Max Melanson’s free kick looked destined for the bottom left hand corner, but struck the inside of the post and bounced out.

From there the game slipped away from Thetford, as the visitors struck twice in the space of six minutes.

More quick football cut the Thetford defence open, as Keeble released Read, who finished neatly past Humphrey. Luke Bailey then fouled Jake Rudge, as he broke into the penalty area. A clear penalty, which was scored by Carlos Edwards. Woodbridge’s fifth goal put the game beyond Thetford, as Rudge turned and finished well from 10 yards out.

The game was lost, but there was still one moment for the home fans to enjoy. Brame drove forward from midfield and passed to Ross Bailey. Brame continued his run and after Bailey’s return pass found him, marked his debut with a quality finish.

The visitors completed Thetford’s misery as they scored their sixth in second half injury time through Read.

The result leaves Thetford nine points off the one relegation spot occupied by Gorleston, with three teams sandwiched between, while Woodbridge take advantage of the lack of action elsewhere, as they move up four positions into the top six.

