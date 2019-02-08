Danny White says Thetford Town have nothing to lose when they face the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s top two over the next two weekends, writes Alex Moss.

Robbie Priddle (second right) scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Norwich United Picture: Mecha Morton

A 3-1 win against Norwich United at Mundford Road last weekend saw them win our Iliffe Media East Team of The Weekend online poll and continued Thetford’s upturn in form, moved them up to 14th in the table.

The Brecklanders visit second-placed Godmanchester Rovers tonight (7.45pm), before hosting league leaders Histon a week tomorrow. It is a daunting prospect but White’s men go into the double-header with plenty of confidence having won their last four games in all competitions.

“We know they’re going to be two very tough games,” White said. “They’re one and two in the league for a reason, but we’ve got nothing to lose.

“We beat Godmanchester at home last season and we beat Histon away and drew with them at home.

“We’ve won our last four and winning games breeds confidence.

“We’ll go into these games and won’t change the way that we play. We play a certain style and we can either do really well or not so well.

“But we’re not going to adapt our style when we play other teams. We’ll play to our strengths and try and put in another good team performance.”

Thetford’s run of victories has also coincided with striker Robbie Priddle’s return to goalscoring form.

The frontman, who has scored 23 goals in each of the last two seasons for the Brecklanders, opened his account for this campaign in the 3-0 win against Gorleston on January 12.

A brace in Saturday’s victory over United took his tally to seven in the last four games, and with the Premier Division’s leading goalscorer Valter Rocha (22 goals) also in their ranks, it appears that goals are not in short supply at Mundford Road.

“Robbie’s been back the last few weeks, but we had lost him for the three months prior to that through work,” White said.

“It has been a stop-start season for him, but we’ve managed to gel him back into the team and he’s scored seven in his last four games.

“We all know how good a player Valter is, and so do the other teams we come up against.

“You don’t want to rely on one person all the time to get you goals, so it’s been really nice to have Robbie back and see him scoring as well.”

Last weekend, Thetford fell behind to Luke Middleton’s 37th-minute opener, before responding two minutes later when Priddle coolly finished from 12 yards out.

Recent signing Elliot Gibson bundled home on 63 minutes to put White’s men in front, with Priddle’s second on 77 minutes securing another three points.