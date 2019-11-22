Thetford Town net three more as they overcome Long Melford in battle of the league's in form sides
Thetford Town made it five wins from five in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Long Melford 3-1 away on Saturday.
The two teams met with both in top form – both sides with five wins from their last six in the league – but it was the hosts who blinked first as Michael Campbell netted in the 22nd minute for a 1-0 half-time lead.
Elliot Smith headed in a second in the 71st minute with Jacob Brown quickly heading in a Melford reply in the 74th minute for a 2-1 score.
Tanner Call then secured the three points with a good finish in the 89th minute for Thetford’s fifth consecutive league win and sixth from their last seven.
They have climbed the table game-by-game from the bottom-spot and now sit a midtable 12th after 18 fixtures – representing the halfway point of the season.
The 3-1 result saw them voted Iliffe Media East Team of the Weekend.
It is also the fifth game in a row they have scored three goals in, as they find their scoring boots.
They are away to Brantham Athletic on Saturday (3pm).