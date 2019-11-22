Thetford Town made it five wins from five in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Long Melford 3-1 away on Saturday.

The two teams met with both in top form – both sides with five wins from their last six in the league – but it was the hosts who blinked first as Michael Campbell netted in the 22nd minute for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Elliot Smith headed in a second in the 71st minute with Jacob Brown quickly heading in a Melford reply in the 74th minute for a 2-1 score.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Thetford Town..Pictured: Michael Campbell celebrates his goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (22124515)

Tanner Call then secured the three points with a good finish in the 89th minute for Thetford’s fifth consecutive league win and sixth from their last seven.

They have climbed the table game-by-game from the bottom-spot and now sit a midtable 12th after 18 fixtures – representing the halfway point of the season.

The 3-1 result saw them voted Iliffe Media East Team of the Weekend.

It is also the fifth game in a row they have scored three goals in, as they find their scoring boots.

They are away to Brantham Athletic on Saturday (3pm).