Thetford Rugby Club have moved up to fourth in the London 3 Eastern Counties standings after narrowly seeing off promotion hopefuls Ely Tigers on Saturday.

The 22-19 victory at Thetford was the Brecklanders’ fourth win from five this season while also inflicting a first league defeat of the season on their visitors.

The early exchanges saw hosting Thetford score an unconverted try – touched down by Jason Post – and penalty, while the Tigers notched a penalty of their own to leave the score at 8-3.

RUGBY - Thetford v Ely Tigers ..Pictured: Will Martin (T)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (20267291)

However, the Tigers soon grabbed the initiative as Luke Turner – playing his first game of the season – went over for an unconverted try before Scott Paul put them in front for the first time with another penalty.

Paul added a third penalty soon after, but it was Thetford that headed into the break leading 15-14 thanks to a try under the posts from Jordan Morgan.

The tough conditions deteriorated further in the second half, but Thetford appeared to deal with it better than Ely as they capitalised on a number of errors from the visiting team.

RUGBY - Thetford v Ely Tigers ..Pictured: Chowa J Chanda (T)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (20267299)

They stretched their lead further with a converted try from Ryan Gardiner and, while Nathan Brookes dotted down a late try for the Tigers, it was too late to salvage victory. Ely did, however, pick up a losing bonus point but Thetford missed out on the four-try bonus point.

They are without game this weekend, and are set to return away to league leaders West Norfolk the following weekend.

Instead, they are keen to see as many people as possible down at their clubhouse this Saturday morning, to cheer England on in the World Cup final (9am). The bar and club will be open from 8.15am.

Across in Thurston, they fell to a second defeat of the season in a 25-14 loss on Saturday, while handing Woodbridge their first league win.

* Meanwhile, Mildenhall & Red Lodge ran out 12-7 winners in their Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West game against St Ives II.