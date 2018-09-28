Thetford manager pleased to have beaten ‘good side’

Ely City v Thetford Town - Thetfords Valer Rocha.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4330498)

Thetford manager Danny White is ‘over the moon’ by his side’s 2-1 away defeat of Ely City last Friday, as a demonstration of what the team can do when at full strength.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash saw the return of Elliot Smith to the midfield, after a four-month injury layoff, and Valter Rocha back in a Brecklanders’ shirt after a brief foray at higher-league King’s Lynn Town.

The result was Thetford’s first win in six outings, having last tasted victory on August 21.

And it is a result White believes can be a solid bedrock for the team to now build on, as he looks ahead to tomorrow’s home clash against Hadleigh United (3pm).

He said: “I think we can follow up on this winning momentum, but it’s about taking it one game at a time.

“So we’re just going to look at the next one, against Hadleigh, which won’t be easy but we will take a lot of confidence from this result.

“I just think it’s been much more pleasing than it has been in recent weeks and I think it shows how difficult it is without key players.

“The win is a turning point but I haven’t had the personnel I have wanted either, and that looks like it is finally changing.

“Elliot Smith has been away for four months and he comes back and puts in a key performance – I think he’s one of the most underrated players in this league.

“And I think Robbie Priddle should be back in the next few weeks. That will be massive for us.”

Central defender Jon Carver headed Thetford into the lead after 49 minutes at the Ellgia Stadium, in a game of few chances.

Rocha then saw his hard work pay off after 66 minutes as Thetford became increasingly dominant.

But Ely managed to pull a goal back – courtesy of George Darling – after 73 minutes to set up an exciting 15 minutes of football.

White said: “I’m over the moon because recent results haven’t gone our way.

“I thought we dominated the majority of the game and we played well, so I’m really pleased to get the three points.

“If I’m going to be critical, I’m disappointed about conceding a goal, but it’s a good result to build on. It’s three points away from home against a good Ely side.

“The scoreline flatters Ely really. It would have been the icing on the cake to get a clean sheet but it’s still pleasing to get the win away from home.”