Thetford Town have moved up to 11th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, after claiming a 2-0 win away at relegation-threatened Gorleston.

Goals from Andrew Cusack and Liam Hemming at their visitors’ ground on Saturday was Thetford’s first win in four in all competitions, while also ending consecutive league defeats, including the high-scoring 4-3 loss at home to Newmarket Town last time out.

The club’s Twitter page tweeted: “Great performance today from the Town team, all 11 players (were) superb.

“Pitch was poor but tried to play good football and defended superbly when Gorleston were attacking.

“Two great goals from Cusack and Hemmings; three points in the bag. Well done lads.”

It is their first clean sheet since October 19 – when the side claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at home to Gorleston – and is just their third of the season.

Thetford have yet to draw a league match this season, winning seven and losing 13.

But, with 10 of those defeats coming in the first 10 matches, their recent form book continues to look strong; Thetford have taken 21 points of the last 30 on offer.

They will look to back-up their Gorleston victory away to Mildenhall tomorrow (3pm).

It is a mid-table clash with Thetford travelling to the side one place below them in the standings, but having played three more matches than their opponents.

The Brecklanders will have the psychological advantage having beaten them 3-2 in the reverse fixture on November 8.

On that occasion, Michael Campbell bagged a brace alongside one for Max Melanson, while Jack Brame and Phill Weavers scored at the other end.

But Mildenhall have been on a better run of form themselves after a poor start to their first campaign back in the Thurlow Nunn League and have won their last two encounters, including becoming the only team this year to inflict defeat on a Newmarket Town side playing at home, in last Friday night’s tasty 2-1 victory.

Yet Thetford have their own fire power to bring to the encounter with winger Liam Hemming, who followed up his well-struck hat-trick in the 4-3 Newmarket defeat with another goal at Gorleston on Saturday.

He has a current return of four goals from the last two matches and will be pitted against Mildenhall’s James Hall, who has three goals from the last two games.

