Thetford Town manager Danny White expressed his relief but not surprise at ending their losing streak with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Gorleston.

Six successive defeats had left the Brecklanders looking worryingly over their shoulder towards the Thurlow Nunn League relegation places.

But while Saturday’s result went against the form book, it was far from unexpected for White.

SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Danny White's Thetford Town beat Gorleston (Picture Mark Westley)

“We have been playing well for weeks, coming off the pitch after each game wondering how we haven’t picked up any points,” he said.

“It was a big three points for us and we thoroughly deserved the win”.

Elliot Gibson, making his second appearance since returning to the club, set Thetford on their way with an early 30-yard strike before he assisted Valter Rocha, who scored his 21st goal of the season, sending Thetford into the interval with a comfortable lead.

White expressed his delight in having Gibson return to his first-team squad following a spell playing for Thetford Rovers.

“We all admire Elliot here, we are delighted to have him back as he has great potential. His goal today was excellent.”

One benefit of numerous departures from the club this season has been the opportunities afforded to young players who have developed through Town’s youth teams.

On Saturday, Town had 20-year-old Gibson, and two teenagers in Bradley Sandell and Harry Hutt, supporting Rocha in attack.

Thetford’s third goal came in the last 10 minutes with Robbie Priddle firing home from Rocha’s cross.

White was full of praise for his defensive back four, who kept a first clean sheet since November 24, and was particularly impressed with the ‘excellent’ Hutt, a lively winger.

Thetford are now six points clear of the bottom three relegation zone and will be aiming for another three points tomorrow when they visit basement side Framlingham Town (3pm).