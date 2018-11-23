Matt Morton believes Saturday’s impressive Norfolk Senior Cup win was the result of a previously fractured Thetford Town dressing room having come together again.

The Brecklanders’ manager Danny White has been open with the Free Press about his squad not being a happy place this season, bemoaning a lack of commitment.

But central defender Morton believes they are now working off the same page, evidenced by the weekend’s 3-0 victory over Gorleston to book their place in the Norfolk Senior Cup last eight.

“There has indeed been some unrest for a number of reasons and a poor run of results has been the main reason for that to be honest,” Morton said, who was stand-in captain at the club following the sudden departure of Sam Bond, while Elliott Smith’s return saw him take over the armband full-time.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Thetford Town..Pictured: Conway (H) and Matt Morton (T)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (5565074)

“However, Saturday was the first time in a while the dressing room was positive, buzzing, cohesive, and together going into the game and as a result the performance was excellent.

“That will hopefully be a catalyst in the season and a line in the sand to move forward together as a unit.”

Three goals, one for each of Thetford’s Portuguese brothers; Quevin Castro putting them ahead eight minutes in before Telmo Rocha (62) and Valter Rocha (85), the last a half volley from 20 yards, helped turn the form book on its head at Mundford Road on Saturday. Divisional rivals Gorleston (8th) had unbeaten in seven of their last eight.

The match also saw midfielder Alex McIntosh return to the side after a long injury lay-off, and he provided the throughball for Telmo Rocha to finish and ease the nerves for the second against the side who have 16 Norfolk Senior Cup titles to their name.

Thetford will have home comforts again tomorrow (3pm) as they return to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division action at home to Brantham Athletic (7th) looking to replicate Saturday’s performance to improve their 16th place position.

l Walsham-le-Willows’ impressive season to date continued on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Fresh from scoring twice against an Ipswich Town XI, captain Jack Brame took his tally for the season to 12 goals at the Ellgia Stadium.

The versatile Lee Sim and winger Kehan Whitby were also on target for Walsham, who included four members of their under-18s in their matchday squad.

One of those players – Harvey Hubbard – came off the bench to make his first-team debut.

The victory has stretched Trevor Newman team’s unbeaten run in the Premier Division to five matches.

They sit sixth in the table, just four points adrift of Godmanchester Rovers in second. Tomorrow they play host to eighth-placed Gorleston (3pm).