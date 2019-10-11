Both management teams were clear on where the London 3 Eastern Counties derby was decided, with Thetford RFC much quicker out of the blocks than visitors Thurston in Saturday’s clash.

Thetford beat Thurston 38-21 to register their second win – from three – at the start of the league campaign while inflicting a first defeat on their rivals; both have now won two and lost one.

Three first-half tries for the home team – for a 19-0 half-time score – proved unassailable, with both teams scoring three tries after the restart.

Thurston will now have a week off to lick their wounds before returning to league action but Thetford will contest round one of the London & SE Senior Vase away to West Norfolk tomorrow (3pm).

It is set to be a tough game, with their divisional rivals unbeaten in the league and top of the standings.

Thetford boss Jono Farmer said: “West Norfolk are in our league and have been doing quite well so far, so it should be a good game. This was absolutely a good result to take into the game. But we do see the cup games as a chance to use the bulk of our squad and give opportunities to the players on the fringe of the first team, players that don’t get as many chances in the first team.”

Ex-Bury player Farmer, who has played at a high level in New Zealand, was involved in Thurston’s coaching staff in the 2017/18 season before moving to Thetford.

Thurston struggled in the league last season, but demonstrated a much stronger squad as they fought back hard in the second 40 minutes.

“It’s a good result and a good scoreboard – I thought we started really well and got several tries ahead before they got anything on the board, and I think that’s what won it for us,” Farmer added. “I’m pleased with the way we defended, that was really good, we held them out for long periods of time in a game that was really physical.

“Our defence won us the game. They’ve improved massively since this time last year so, all in all, we’re just glad to get the bonus point win to be honest.

“I’m sure it will be a great contest when we play them again.

“I actually thought it would be a bit closer than this at the end and the score isn’t that reflective of how the game actually went today.

“Full credit to them for not rolling over and dying.

“It was good to get back on track in the league with a win, so we’ve just got to continue our winning ways now. Onwards and upwards.”

Matt Trede, Will Martin, Jason Post, Ryan Gardiner and Richard Sharp scored for Thetford, with another try from a scrum driving over, while George Cracknell and Adam White touched down for Thurston alongside a penalty try at the end of the match.

Thurston joint player-managers Adam White and Craig Wilson said: “We let them get to us in the first half.

“We played a bit tight and, after changing a few things at half-time, started to show what we can do.

“We’ve got to start coming away to places like this and front up first half because we just didn’t do ourselves justice and ultimately lost.

“We just played the wrong game plan and it’s just one of those things, we got beaten by a better side.

“Fair play to them, it’s a tough place to come, they have some good players and we have no qualms about the result.

“The refereeing was abysmal; but you can’t blame the ref, the game got away from us in the first half and we can’t blame him for that.

“We have a week off now and that’s a good thing for us after this. If we can play like we did in the second half for the rest of the season, we will be beating good sides in this league.”