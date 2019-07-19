Danny White is delighted with the impact being made by the younger players in his Thetford Town squad in pre-season so far, writes Alex Moss.

The Brecklanders boss is preparing for his fourth full season in charge at Mundford Road, and will be hoping to build on the momentum gained from last season’s run to the Norfolk Senior Cup final.

White has brought in six new players so far during the off season, while one player, retained from their 2018/19 squad, has caught the Thetford manager’s eye in particular.

Thetford, Norfolk. Football action from Thetford Town FC v Haverhill Borough. Thetford's Bradley Sandell. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (13945743)

“Bradley Sandell has been absolutely outstanding,” White said. “He’s scored three goals in three games and has picked up from where he left off at the end of last season.

“Last night (Tuesday against Diss Town) he was running at players, taking them on and scored as well. It was quality to see.

“It’s nice to see the youngsters coming through. They’ve had a good year of men’s football under their belts from last season, and it has clearly helped them.

“We’ve got a good blend in the squad. We’ve got a mixture of ages, youth and experience. There are some very good teams in this league, so consistency will be the key for us.”

Sandell grabbed his second goal of pre-season in Friday night’s 3-1 defeat away at Lakenheath, before continuing his goalscoring streak in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Diss Town.

Summer signing Liam Hemming opened the scoring for the Brecklanders in the first half at Brewers Green Lane.

* Thetford open up their 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign with home games against Walsham-le-Willows (Friday, August 2) and Swaffham Town (Tuesday, August 6), and visit Haverhill Rovers (August 13) for their first away league game.

* The Brecklanders have been handed a home tie in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round against Rothwell Corinthians (Saturday, August 10). White’s men will also be at home in the second round qualifying of the Buildbase FA Vase against Ely City or Peterborough Northern Star (September 14).