His Thetford Town side may be on a six-match losing streak and have dropped to third from bottom in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, but manager Danny White is not overly concerned by the threat of relegation.

The Brecklanders, who were beaten 3-1 at Woodbridge Town on Saturday, are just three points outside of the drop zone heading into tomorrow’s home encounter against 10th-placed Gorleston (3pm).

However, while results have gone against his men White has been pleased with the performances and providing they ‘cut out the silly mistakes’, he feels it is only a matter of time before the positive results start to flow.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Thetford manager Danny White..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (6432172)

“It is a difficult one because we have played well in most of the games we have lost recently,” he said.

“It is individual mistakes that are costing us. You could have Jose Mourinho in charge and he cannot do anything about those errors.

“We have just got to keep fighting. You see it with Ely and Yarmouth recently – there were on losing runs and then all of a sudden they string four or five wins together.

“We are creating enough chances to win games and once we start taking them and cut out the silly mistakes, I have a feeling we are going to give a team a bit of battering with four or five goals.

“There is no doubt that the group of players I have are too good to go down, but at the same time you need to put the points on the board.”