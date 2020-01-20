Following a 6-1 drubbing at Mildenhall Town four days earlier, Thetford Town would have hoped the visit of bottom-of-the-table Hadleigh United. would be the perfect opportunity to bounce back. However, Town had to settle for a share of the points after a late equaliser from their resilient visitors secured a 2-2 draw, writes Simon Staines.

Thetford had the better chances in a competitive opening; Max Melanson’s free kick on the edge of the area flew just over the crossbar and after breaking clear of the Hadleigh defence, Michael Campbell, was denied by Hadleigh goalkeeper Nick Punter, who rushed quickly off his line to block his effort.

Thetford edged in front in the 23rd minute, Campbell’s pass found Ross Bailey 20 yards out from goal and the Town midfielder, with time and space, produced a delightful dipping shot that nestled in the right hand corner of the goal, giving Punter no chance.

Tanner Call in action for Thetford Town in the 2-2 draw with Hadleigh UnitedPicture: Kevin Barreto(27187154)

It took until the 33rd minute for Hadleigh to create a chance of note with Wayne Blackman’s fierce drive arrowing just wide of the left hand post.

Two minutes later though, the visitors drew level through debutant Matt Hayden, as he seized on Nathan Clarke’s error and fired under Jamie Humphrey from close range.

Just before the interval Town went back in front; a neat Tanner Call pass set Campbell clear for a second time and as he attempted to round Punter, the goalkeeper clumsily brought him down. A yellow card the punishment for Punter and Melanson fired home his 10th league goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Hadleigh United's Kris Rose in action against Thetford. Picture: Joe Barreto (27187321)

In contrast to a lively first half, the second period was a scrappy affair, with Hadleigh largely on top.

Immediately from the restart, The visitors enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure on the Town goal and it took a wonderful defensive clearance from Luke Bailey to keep the home side in front. A cross slipped through Jamie Humphrey’s hands and Steve Holder at the back post looked destined to score until Bailey’s last ditch goal line block.

With Thetford offered little going forward and Hadleigh looking more dangerous, it was no surprise when they drew level in the 79th minute. Josh Cheetham’s corner headed home from close range by an unmarked Kris Rose at the back post.

A point apiece was a fair reflection of the game but Thetford nearly nicked the win with the last kick. Substitute Johnny Conroy cut in from the right flank and released Campbell whose effort from a tight angle went agonisingly wide of the far post.

Thetford's Tanner Call looks to break into the box against Hadleigh. Picture: Joe Barreto (27187448)

Thetford Town: Humphrey, Morton, Clarke, L.Bailey, Cusack, Hunt (Eastwood), R.Bailey, Sandell (Conroy), Melanson, Campbell, Call

Hadleigh United: Punter, D’eath (Hayes), Ross, Paine, Rose, Green (Lambert), Elliot, Blackman, Cheetham, Holder (Yaxley), Hayden

