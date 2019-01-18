Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s head coach admits his side are not expected to win this weekend, but hopes a lack of pressure could spark a ‘legendary’ result.

The side will host National League 2 South’s runaway leaders Rams tomorrow (3pm) – formerly known as the Redingensians – looking to inflict only a second league defeat of their season so far.

The sixth-placed team, who have suffered eight defeats in comparison, fell to a 47-21 away loss in the reverse fixture on September 29.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Canterbury..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6549831)

But Nick Wakley believes an enthusiastic home crowd and a lack of expectation could lead to a ‘stunning’ outcome as he backs his side to pull off an unlikely victory.

“We know we’re the underdogs for this one,” he said. “It’s going to be a very tough match and they’re a very good side – it does mean it is a bit of a free hit for us.

“The pressure is off as no one is expecting us to win it. But that’s also when amazing things can happen.

“If they underestimate us, we could pull off a stunning result – or if we put in a top performance in front of a home crowd – that’s how legends are made.

“We always knew this was going to be a tough month with a visit from the league leaders and three away trips.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Clifton..Pictured: Head Coach Nick Wakley...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6549828)

“So moving up to sixth has been encouraging – and we want to see the supporters behind us this weekend. We hope there’ll to be a really good atmosphere because, when the crowd get going here, it really does create a good vibe.

“And the players react to it, so it’s a big challenge and one I want us to be up for.”

He said he was ‘raging’ with the 24-24 result away to Barnes in their last outing, a game which saw Bury surrender a 14-point lead in the dying embers of the match.

Scores from Calum Torpey (converted by Jack Johnson), Jacob Bodkin (unconverted) sent them in at the interval 12-10 ahead before Finlay Sharp (unconverted) and Will Scholes (converted) extended their lead in the second period.

At 24-10 on 70 minutes, the game looked destined to end with a similar score to their first meeting of the season, a 22-12 home win for Bury on September 22.

But a spirited finish from the home side saw them score two converted tries in the final seven minutes to sink Bury hopes of returning to The GK IPA Haberden ahead of this weekend’s encounter with a five-point victory.

“I was raging with the way it went to be honest,” Wakley said.

“It was very frustrating to watch us throw away all of our hard work – I think we were unfortunate with some of the decisions, we had a try disallowed for a knock-on and a yellow card, but we also missed so many chances.

“We should have won it, and this weekend is a chance to put that right in performance terms.

“There was a point the boys were hanging on, and they shouldn’t have been.”