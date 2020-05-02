It was 15 years ago that a schoolboy from Bury St Edmunds became headline news after scoring the winning goal to land Ipswich Town the FA Youth Cup. RUSSELL CLAYDON caught up with Ed Upson to reflect on the night he outshone Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

There is an interesting symmetry talking to a now 30-year-old Ed Upson about the 15 minutes which changed his life as a 15-year-old at almost exactly 15 years to the day it happened.

“I am further away now from that moment than I was to being born then,” said the midfielder now plying his trade with Ipswich Town’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

The memories of that second leg extra-time winner against Southampton at Portman Road, to clinch Ipswich the FA Youth Cup in 2005, are certainly more hazy now. But the emotions they conjure up are still just as strong.

The story itself, in front of a crowd in Suffolk of 14,889 and a live Sky TV audience that Friday night, still sounds just as magical as it was then.

“I had not played any of the previous ties at point,” recalls Upson, whose parents and brother still live in Bury St Edmunds.

“Billy Clarke was injured and Owen Garvan fell down ill.

“Bryan Klug (academy manager) told me the day before I might be involved in the evening but to come down anyway in my tracksuit and with my boots. And it obviously turned out I was in the squad but I wasn’t expecting to get on, to be honest.

“I remember dad driving me to the game and I was just buzzing to be on the way to the stadium.

“I knew there was going to be a big crowd and I’d have gone down even if I wasn’t involved.

“But then I got chucked on in extra-time.”

Not 16 for another seven months, Upson had struggled to articulate what happened in the 118th minute of what had to that point been a tense goalless draw.

He recalls: “When the game finished the PR bloke at Portman Road came up to me and started giving me tips as I had obviously never been in that situation with doing an interview before.

“He said ‘just remember it’s a team thing’ and say this and say that. I said yes I will and then I got interviewed and I just remember saying‘brilliant’ about 18 times.”

Fortunately, these days he is a bit better at describing his 25-yard strike to beat a team including Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, David McGoldrick and Leon Best.

“From what I remember of it now, but obviously having seen the video, Blair Hammond had the ball and cut in but the defender just got a toe to it to put it out of his reach a little bit.

“It just happened to fall perfectly in my path for the way I was running and I just hit it as hard as I couldand it took a little nick off a defender’s bum and it has hit the back of the net.”

Upson soon disappeared under a sea of bodies but he admits the celebrations with the cup after the final whistle were a bit odd for him.

“I was absolutely buzzing but I didn’t really get the same feeling as the other boys of actually winning the competition,” he admitted.

“I hadn’t really played in the competition, I had only played 15 minutes and scored one goal.”

It was still more than enough to provide a truly surreal Monday back at King Edward VI School in Bury.

“It was ledge. I was walking down the driveway of the school and everyone was just buzzing, that was class,” he said, having been a Year 10 pupil.

“I remember most of the teachers were really happy for me but there were always some teachers that were annoyed about how much school Ihad missed.

“I had to miss Tuesdays (for training) and I remember going into the French or history class and the teacher said ‘can your head fit through that door’ and I was offended. I took it personally.”

He admits the Youth Cup moment also had its downside in the followingfive years at Ipswich before he was released.

It was a club he only made two League Cup appearances for in a senior capacity.

He said: “You flick through the programmes before the games and all it ever said on my write-up was ‘scored the winner in the FA Youth Cup final’. This was for four or five years and it used to annoy me a little bit.

“I used to be desperate for them to say something else in the programme about me.”

He added: “I never really broke through like I was expected to. It just never happened.

“I spoke to Roy (Keane, manager) and he said ‘you’re at an age now where you need to be playing regular first-team football and I can’t play you regularly so you’re going to need to look for something else’.

“To be honest, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me because I know lads that have hung around and clung on to another year or two and are still not really playing.

“After that they are 22, 23 and have not played a game and at that point no-one is interested.”

This season, his second with Bristol Rovers after multiple campaigns with MK Dons, Millwall and Yeovil Town, the latter of whom he led into the Championship for the first time in their history, has seen Upson break pass through 400 professional appearances.

His career at Ipswich may not have worked out but he can certainly one day look back on a career that was much more just his ‘15 minutes of fame’.

