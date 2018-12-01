Richard Wilkins hailed his Needham Market side’s work-rate, after watching them battle their way through to the last 64 of the Buildbase FA Trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Adam Mills (right) celebrates his side’s controversial second goal with fellow scorer James Baker during the first half on Tuesday

First-half strikes from James Baker and Adam Mills proved enough to overcome divisional rivals Royston Town in the driving wind and rain at Bloomfields in Tuesday’s third round qualifying replay.

The 2-0 win followed Saturday’s 1-1 draw, which saw Joe Marsden’s second half penalty levelled by James Potton 13 minutes from time, and it netted them £5,000 in prize money and set-up a long trip to Dorset-based Weymouth in the First Round Proper.

There was not much pretty football on show in the replay but the bravery and resilience displayed by his side delighted manager Wilkins.

“The lads have worked their socks off and in conditions like that all you can do is work extremely hard and try and nullify anything that is likely to be costly for you,” he said.

“I didn’t think we made too many mistakes today and I think that was the difference between the two sides. They made errors today and we pounced on them.”

The away side were furious at some decisions at key moments in the game with Mills’ goal seeing the team surround the referee’s assistant calling for handball, while there was similar scenes late on when Jake Jessup clawed an effort out they believed was over the line.

IN FRONT: James Baker wheels away after seeing his effort go in to put Needham Market ahead

Wilkins accepted his side got the rub of the green, but felt it was perhaps deserved after bemoaning the officials earlier in the season, notably in their FA Cup home replay with Metropolitan Police.

“The second goal was a little bit dubious,” he said. “I didn’t see anything untoward but apparently there might have been a handball there from Millsy, but he put it away.

“I think there were a few decisions that probably went our way and I said to the boys afterwards we were on the end of that when we played Met Police down here when we had some shocking decisions against us.

“The boys worked extremely hard and Jake (Jessup) has had to made a couple of good saves, but I thought actually in the second half we created more opportunities and really we could have finished it off by getting the third but we didn’t hit the target or it was a bad decision in the final third.”

Wilkins made one enforced change from Saturday’s line-up with Reece Dobson coming in for Callum Sturgess, who had gone off with an eye injury at the weekend, and Marsden dropping back to full-back.

ON THE FRONT FOOT: Needham Market captain Gareth Heath causes Royston Town’s defence problems during the second half of their 2-0 Buildbase FA Trophy third qualifying round replay victory at a rain-lashed Bloomfields on Tuesday evening

There was a one minute’s silence before kick-off in memory of staunch Needham supporter Pip Sands and Stowmarket referee Dan Mason, who passed away aged just 33.

An early Luke Ingram corner showed the extent of the wind’s influence on the ball as Kieran Morphew saw it zip past him at the far post.

But it worked to the home side’s advantage in the 12th minute as Jessup’s goal-kick carried over the Crows’ defence to put Mills in behind and after rounding the goalkeeper he pulled back for Baker who steered it in via a deflection. It even came despite Needham playing a man down before Jake Dye rejoined the action after having a facial cut cleaned up.

Royston had been on the back-foot in the early exchanges but showed their attacking weaponry when Vance Bola drove through the heart of the midfield before firing a fierce shot that Jessup had to block before gathering at the second attempt.

The visitors’ Sam Corcoran looked fortunate not to receive his marching orders when getting a yellow card for a dangerous-looking tackle on Sam Squire.

Dobson went close to doubling Needham’s advantage with an effort which whistled just past the post before they did grab a second in the 41st minute. A poor clearance was sent straight back at goal and Mills beat goalkeeper Welch to it before rolling into the unguarded net.

The bad feeling from how it came about was still evident as both players clashed going off the pitch at half-time.

Corcoran fired over at the start of the second period before, at the other end, Mills should have done better from a Gareth Heath cut-back, but only made a weak connection.

Royston began to ramp up the pressure but Needham looked sharp on the break with Heath firing just wide after Ingram’s strong run.

The visitors’ went desperately close to pulling one back 20 minutes from time when lively substitute Tom Newman saw a 30-yard effort strike the post while Kieran Morphew made two great blocks soon after to deny them.

A Bola effort landed on the roof of the Needham net before Mills received two yellow cards in the space of six minutes, for kicking the ball away and then a handball to leave the hosts a man down from the 86th minute.

Goalkeeper Jessup maintained a clean sheet late on with two good low saves, the second of which Royston players were adamant had already crossed the line.

“We are just grateful to get through and it is quite a long trip to Weymouth now,” said Wilkins.

“This is going to be quite a test for us and they are doing very well in their league (2nd in Evo-Stik Premier South).

“We have earnt the right to be where we are as we have been away in every round of every cup this year.”

Needham: Jessup, Dye, Marsden, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath (c), Baker (Griffiths 83’), Dobson, Mills. Unused subs: Kamanzi, Issa, Collard, Shorten (GK).

Attendance: 153. Free Press Man of The Match: Kieran Morphew – colossal display.