Needham Market have secured the services of proven goalscorer Billy Hunt from Brightlingsea Regent.

It has become an oft-repeated mantra of manager Richard Wilkins to state how close he is to signing a much needed striker, but his attempts to bring someone in to the BetVictor Southern Premier Central club had so far fallen short.

His commitment has finally reaped rewards with the Isthmian League Premier Division club player agreeing to join the Marketmen until the end of the season; with hopes he can quickly add to the under par 24 league goals scored by them this season.

Their goal scoring tally is the fourth worst in the division, with only three relegation-threatened sides having netted fewer, to leave Wilkins ‘massively relieved’ ahead of their trip to Banbury United on Saturday (3pm).

“One player does not make a team, but Billy is the missing puzzle piece for me,” he said.

“He’s a proven goalscorer at this level and he’s someone we had marked out as a target last season. There is a sense of relief to finally secure a striker, it’s been a long time coming.

“Hopefully he will give us a big boost at just the right time.”

Needham were overcome 3-0 at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in the league last Saturday in a performance that was a huge disappointment to their manager.

Hunt’s arrival is the perfect tonic to this goalless defeat, with the forward in his mid-20s set to make his debut this weekend, with the number nine shirt in his sights.

Joe Neal, the current number nine, is on loan from Cambridge City and his spell with the club is soon coming to an end, Wilkins added.

“He’s done well for us, but he’s not our player, so it’s great to bring someone in that will be ours,” he said.

“Plus Joe’s loan is coming to an end so it’s the perfect timing. We need someone who is quite greedy in front of goal, rather than making the pass, and Billy will do that, he has the right mentality in front of goal.

“From what we hear, he will be a good fit here.”

Hunt, who has also played for Stanway Rovers, Heybridge Swifts, Romford, Witham Town and Aveley, scored more than 65 league goals across three and a half seasons at Brightlingsea.

