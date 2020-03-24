It is believed that the FA Leagues Committee have today communicated their decision to end the 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League football season.

The Step 5 and 6 leagues across the country were involved in a video conference call with the FA to discuss the next steps since the season was postponed for the foreseeable future, with it understood the FA made the decision to end all Step 5/6 football seasons immediately.

It would mean the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as well as the First Division North and First Division South would see all remaining fixtures for this campaign chalked off, with a further decision then to come on determining the final league standings.

The remainder of the season has been red carded

The two options believed to be in discussion are to either null and void the season or to decide it on a Points Per Game (PPG) basis, with promotion and relegation then a further contentious issue.

But an FA statement to The Non-League Paper cast doubt on that decision, after it was widely reported.

The FA said: "It has been brought to our attention that communications have been made on Twitter (and possibly other sources) that it is The FA’s decision to cancel all Step 5/6 football for 2019-20 with immediate effect.

"We would remind Leagues that this is not the case at this stage. The meeting this afternoon was to listen to the views of the Step 5/6 Leagues and no decision is to be communicated at this point."

It is not yet clear what the final outcome of the meeting was.

How the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table would look on a PPG basis

How the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table would look on a PPG basis

