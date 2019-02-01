The big games keep coming for Canaries

Time will tell whether Saturday’s draw against Sheffield United was a point gained for Norwich City.

Having taken the lead on two occasions, there was naturally an element of disappointment that Daniel Farke’s side were unable to see the job through.

At times City were insatiable, especially in the opening exchanges with Onel Hernandez finishing off a sublime team move.

We’ve been spoilt with several high-quality team goals this season, but I’m not sure we’ve seen better – especially considering the importance of the game.

Perhaps the biggest positive for me was the performance of Tom Trybull, who followed up his stellar effort against Birmingham with another telling contribution.

Beyond his famed passing ability, Tom stood up to the intense physical challenge – making more tackles, clearances and interceptions than any of his team-mates.

However, on the flip side, concerns are growing about the ease in which the Canaries are conceding goals.

Billy Sharp’s brace means City have now conceded 12 goals in their last six Championship outings.

And I would argue both goals were entirely avoidable – particularly the penalty, with Emi Buendia blotting another impressive performance with a stupid foul.

The big games continue to come thick and fast for Farke’s promotion chasers – with all eyes on tomorrow’s televised trip to Leeds United.

While Norwich head into the game on a run of one win in six, it’s worth noting our table-topping hosts have also struggled recently, losing four of their last six.

Make no mistakes, Leeds will be fired up, especially in light of the recent ‘spygate’ row.

If City’s youngsters can stand up to the intimidating atmosphere and come away with a result, it could be a real coming of age moment.