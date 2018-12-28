Mildenhall Town’s new manager saw the size of the task he has taken on as the visitors went down without much of a fight in a 3-1 defeat at 10-man AFC Sudbury on Boxing Day.

Abouhadje Kouassi had given Ricky Cornish the start he had dreamt about with a fine finish on the turn three minutes after Sudbury’s Billy Holland was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for foul and abusive language aimed at the referee.

But the side who went into the west Suffolk derby only out of the Bostik League North Division relegation zone on goal difference led for less than five minutes before former professional Paul Hayes netted the first of his hat-trick.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Mildenhall manager Ricky Cornish ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6207067)

The other two came either side of the interval with The Yellows kicking themselves for not being more than a goal up at the change-over after goalkeeper Blake Horton saved Callum Harrison’s penalty while the 10 men created a host of other chances.

The second half was a non-event for Mildenhall after the early third goal went in with AFC playing keep-ball in their own half on and off during the last half-an-hour.

A fifth game without a win keeps them a point and three places above bottom side Soham Town Rangers ahead of hosting Felixstowe & Walton United – two places and seven points above them – on Saturday (3pm) for Cornish’s first home game in charge.

“There are some good boys there. We have got a lot of hard work to do to get to where we need to be, and that is the honest assessment,” reflected Cornish.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Paul Hayes (S) breaks through to score...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6207062)

“We have created chances but we have given away three goals.

“They have not scored and created three goals, we have given them away. And that won’t be happening in a few weeks’ time.”

A big thing he took from his opening game was needing to get them playing for each other.

“I want to get them together as a team and at the moment they are not; there are too many individuals. But they will get together and be a decent team, no doubt about that,” he said.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Billy Holland (S) gets sent off...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6207057)

His first team sheet saw three changes from the side who were thrashed 6-0 at home to Brentwood Town in what turned out to be Dean Greygoose’s final game in the dugout. James Seymour, Tom Debenham and Jarid Robson came in for Kian Ronan, Aaron Smith and Hussain Jaffa.

It was an encouraging start against the ninth-placed team who had thrashed fellow strugglers Dereham Town 8-2 on the same pitch in their previous match.

Emmanuel Osei fired over an early chance while at the other end Sudbury captain Joe Whight fired a rebound from his free-kick not far above Horton’s goalframe.

The red card for Holland suddenly put a new complexion on the game and Hall took advantage with a fine opener.

Andrew Camilo-Tayaca did well, playing the ball to the edge of the box for Kouassi, who was too quick for his marker with his shot and turn, which went in off the far post.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Mildenhall celebrate a goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6207060)

Cornish’s side were hit on the break soon after though as a long diagonal ball from Reece Harris was taken down expertly by Hayes before he lifted it sublimely over the advancing Horton.

After Luke Butcher handled in the box in the 38th minute Horton got down low to his left to push away Callum Harrison’s spot-kick but then undid his good work two minutes later by kicking a backpass straight to Hayes who rolled it past him.

Hayes produced a fine volley from Liam Bennett’s cross less than four minutes after the restart and from there AFC always looked comfortable winners.

After vice-captain David Cooper tweeted about a drinking session on Christmas Day, Cornish laughed it off.

“He wasn’t. He was just waiting for some nibbles and he obviously got some,” he said.

Youngster Aaron Smith will feature for Hall for the last time tomorrow before heading off to Peterborough United on non-contract terms.

Mildenhall: Horton, Cooper, Camilo-Tayaca, Butcher, Boxer, Seymour (Smith 67’), Osei, Odogwu-Atkinson, Debenham (Ofusu 67’), Robson, Kouassi (Nolan 81’). Attendance: 240

Free Press Man of The Match –Abouhadje Kouassi: Was Hall’s most dangerous player.