Alex Tate has set his sights on a new challenge of competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics, writes Alex Moss.

Alex Tate (left) with Darren Swift and AFPST instructor Jim Hossell

The two-time Invictus Games gold medallist, from Bury St Edmunds, has taken up snowboarding and is already enjoying success.

Tate linked up with the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST) last month and has been training and competing in the French Alps.

The former solider took gold in his first outing, in the Royal Navy Winter Sports Assocation Championships, on Friday last week.

“I’ve been out in France for the last few weeks with the AFPST, who I got involved with after the Invictus Games,” Tate said.

“I’ve been training with Jim Hossell and it’s something new for me to focus on and in Tignes last week I got a gold medal.

“I had only been snowboarding for seven or eight hours, so I’ve been thrown straight in at the deep end a little bit.

“I used to do skateboarding quite a lot as a kid, so I’m picking it up fairly quickly, but your body is in a different posture.

“I’m an amputee so I only train for two to three hours at a time. I’ve really got a feel for it over the last two weeks and buzzing with how it’s all going.

“I’m loving it and the goal is to get to the Winter Paralympics in 2022.”

Tate wrote his name into the record books when he won Team UK’s first ever gold medal in the Invictus Games, finishing first in the IT1 100m in 2014.

Last summer he represented the UK again in the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, where he won gold in the IJ1 long jump and bronze in the IT1 100m.

The next Winter Paralympics are due to take place in Beijing, China, between March 4-13, 2022.