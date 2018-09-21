Tanner makes the right call

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Bury celebrate their third goal ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187392)

It would have been easy for Bury Town’s Tanner Call to have continued to enjoy his football in the Thurlow Nunn League this season, where the goals were flowing freely.

After 10 goals in 17 games at the start of last term at Thetford Town, he had a failed attempt to take the next step up at Bury’s divisional rivals Mildenhall Town, playing just one game.

But after he dropped two levels to finish the season with Debenham LC, the 21-year-old flourished with 12 goals in 17 appearances, taking him to 22 for the season, while he also played at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane as his Gym United side lost out in the FA Sunday Cup Final.

His desire to play at the highest level possible pushed him to cold call Bury manager Ben Chenery at the club he left as a 17-year-old to give Step 4 football a second shot.

And after he put in a man-of-the-match display and added another goal to his growing collection, while also having a big hand in the own goal which helped the Blues to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat with a 3-2 home success over Great Wakering Rovers, it looks like he made the right decision.

“Obviously because I have been here before I knew a few of the lads and I went to college with a few of them,” he said.

“I knew the gaffer and I just wanted to push myself; that was the aim this year.

“I wanted to see if I am good enough for this level so I just asked him (Chenery) if there was space to come over in pre-season and work hard.

“I knew at the beginning of the season it was going to be hard to get a start, but I knew personally if I worked hard at it I could get in. And I just needed to prove myself more than anything and that is what I am doing each game by working hard and hopefully the goals will keep coming.”

Culford-based Call felt the Blues were worthy winners on Saturday as they stretched their unbeaten run at the Denny Brothers Ram Meadow Stadium to three games ahead of having a break from action this weekend with FA Cup ties being played.

“I think we dominated the game and we were unlucky to get to 2-2 as it wasn’t a free-kick and I was just happy to win the game in the end as we deserved to get the three points,” he said.

Chenery made two changes to the starting XI who crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup at lower-league Burnham, with Ryan Horne returning from injury and Ryan Jolland from suspension with Tommy Robinson and Emmanuel Machaya dropping to the bench. There was no place in the squad for either Kryan Clements or John Kennedy.

Both sides had only won one of their opening four league games but Bury were ahead within 40 seconds when Ollie Hughes bundled home a Jake Chambers-Shaw deep free-kick that Ian Miller nodded on.

Chambers-Shaw almost doubled their lead when his 16th-minute shot had to be pushed away by goalkeeper Coey Turipa, hitting the post before spinning out for a corner from which Hughes should have done better with a free volley that sailed over.

After Great Wakering had a penalty shout for a handball against Jake Kerins turned down, they enjoyed their best spell of the match but Brandy Makhendi could only fire wide on the half-hour mark.

Turipa was called into action to claw away a good header from Bury skipper Ollie Fenn before a block at the other end from Luis Tibbles denied Makhendi at his near post.

The visitors were given a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty after Jake Gordon went down under Ryan Stafford’s challenge to Chenery’s chagrin. Tibbles got a hand to Stephen Butterworth’s penalty but was not able to keep it out.

The Essex side almost took the lead at the start of the second half but Gordon’s curling effort whistled wide of the far post, while an acrobatic effort from Call at the other end went just over the crossbar.

But Call made his next effort count as he ran on to a lofted pass from Horne in the 52nd minute and managed to flick it over the ‘keeper before watching it go in off the post after hitting defender John Mbamarah.

Adam Vyse twice went close to an equaliser as Bury lived dangerously before they were level with nine minutes reaming when Gareth Simpson gave away a free-kick on the edge of penalty area and Billy Johnson curled it beautifully into the top corner.

The hosts desperately searched for a late winner with Chamber-Shaw firing over before, with 88 minutes approaching on the clock, Ollie Hughes crossed from the right and Call nodded it across goal from where Jason Ring, with no-one around him, managed to bundle it over his own goal-line.

Bury survived a late free-kick pumped into their box to record what manager Chenery described after as ‘a big three points’.

He added: “It was great character shown by my players today.”

With FA Cup ties scheduled for Saturday, Bury have a free weekend ahead of them before travelling to Witham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Bury: Tibbles, Kerins, Stafford, Fenn (c), Simpson, Miller, Chambers-Shaw, Jolland, Hughes, Horne, Call (Machaya 90+3).

Attendance: 280

Free Press Man of The Match: Tanner Call. A constant menace.