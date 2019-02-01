Talented 13-year old King’s Ely golfer Paul Collington, who is also a member at Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Golf Clubs, was on top form when playing at the prestigious Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Collington competed in the Global Junior Golf Ranking’s Round 3 of the Junior Masters Open Tour in between Christmas and New Year. He shot a solid round of 77, finishing third overall in the Under-15 scratch category and also won Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin from all age groups of Under-18 and below.

Collington, who usually practices or plays golf every day, first started having lessons when he was six years old – his current handicap is 8 – and has enjoyed numerous successes out on the course, including last spring when he won the Wellington College Silver Salver Team Nett Prize.

Paul Collington playing on the Junior Masters Tour in Dubai

Director of Sport at King’s Ely, Jim Thompson, said: “It was of no surprise to hear how Paul had performed over in Dubai during the Christmas holidays. He is a very talented young golfer and is someone we have high hopes for. He has a huge amount of potential in the sport and is always working hard through the King’s Ely Golf Academy to improve his game. Well done to him on these fantastic results.”

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

The January weather was kind to the 45 ladies of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club who took part in the annual ‘3 Clubs and a Putter’ challenge last week.

The early morning mist soon cleared and the 10-hole stableford competition was played in fresh clear skies.

The individual competition was won by Joan Garrett with an impressive 24 points, beating Ladies Captain Chris Tilbrook into second place with 22 points on countback.

Bury Golf Club duo Viv Whittaker and Joan Barrett Picture: Hannah Clark

Tilbrook was one of six ladies with a score of 22, and it was her strong finish in the last five holes that saw her record 13 points.

The ladies captain said: “I was delighted with how many ladies played in the competition today in what is a difficult format in the winter.

“I think I’m going to get some teasing from the ladies for winning one of my own prizes!”

There was also a team prize which went to Sue King and Salome Smit who were both steady and consistent with 22 points each.

Thetford Golf Club

Miles Collins was in top form to win the Pro’s prize at the January Winter ProAm at Thetford Golf Club with a round of 72, two better than Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) and Paul Maddy (Gog Magog). Collins’ (attached to Stoke-by-Nayland) level par card included five birdies, which were offset by three bogeys and a double-bogey.

To add to his success he partnered his dad, Gerald, to win the ProAm with 44pts. “It was good to play on decent greens,” he said afterwards.

Jamie Moul and L Freeman were second in the ProAm with 43pts, followed by Forgan and M Lockwood with 40pts.

The best better-ball score in the AmAm was 41pts by T Howard & P Robinson and M Hatton & D Brace.

The next Winter ProAm, at Thetford, is on Thursday, February 7.

There were some high scores when Thetford Seniors held their Winter Pairs competition recently.

Gary Goodchild & Steve McIlroy won the day with 46pts, pipping Steve Locke and Howard King on countback in the high-low better-ball event. Bob Pearson & John Chapman were third with 45.

A record entry of 20 pairs contested the first of the season’s Mixed Social Greensomes on Sunday.

On a sunny but frosty morning, Colin Seakins & Judy Whitcombe won with an unbeatable 33pts for the 13-hole competition.

John Ward & Sheena Setchell were second with 28 while David Horsburgh & Jenny Rowe were third with 27, beating Jim Neal & Chris Edgar on countback.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Conditions were difficult in the strong, bitterly cold north-westerly wind for the competitors in the penultimate round of the Suffolk Golf Club Winter league last Sunday morning.

Alf Sandford & Val O’Neill needed only 36 points (Greensomes format) to take top spot on countback ahead of the pairings of Simon Hodson & Paul Dufosee and Michael Sturgeon & Russell Green.

With one round remaining (best four rounds from six to count) Billy & Danny Hawkins lead the way with 153 points just one point ahead Sturgeon & Green.

However, Hodson & Dufosee, who lie third, are the favourites to take the league title this year as they have the lowest round score to discard (32pts).

The final round is scheduled for Sunday, February 24.