Thirty swimmers from West Suffolk Swimming Club helped secure an East Midlands final spot in the second round draw of the National Arena League competition in Nottingham.

They competed against seven other teams from Newmarket, Lincoln, Peterborough (A & B teams), Norwich, Nottingham and West Norfolk. But, due to the distance being travelled and an expected late night, the club lost 10 swimmers who had to withdraw for various reasons in the week leading up to the gala.

Despite that, the team got off to a solid start in the Men’s 200m IM (Individual Medley) event, with a third placed swim from 19-year-old Myles Turner.

West Suffolk Swimming Club National Arena League Round 2 - 2019/20 season (22098163)

Following the first Open event, it was straight into the relays for West Suffolk, with the U15 Boys – Robbie Brindley, Thomas Page, Edward Merhan and James Clay – continuing their winning streak with two further victories in both the Medley and Freestyle events.

The boys Open team then picked up a second place in the Medley team – Jack Bowyer, Henry King, Jake Thomas-Mansfield and Charlie Whyte – with a second placed swim also coming from the U13 Boys 13 Freestyle relay team – Matthew Baker, Luka Page, Archie Chamberlain and Toby Richardson.

Third placed relay swims came from the U13 Boys Medley team – Matthew, Luka, Archie and Toby – U15 Girls Free and Medley teams – Charlotte White, Lucy Hudson, Cerys Williams and Lucy Hutchinson.

In the individual events, top points came from victories for Matthew Baker in both the U13 Boys 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle events and Thomas Page in the U15 Boys 100m Freestyle.

Also finishing in the top three in the individual events were: Henry King (Men’s Open 100m Breaststroke), James Clay (U15 Boys 100m Breaststroke) and Charlie Whyte (Men’s Open 100m Freestyle).

It was a closely fought race for points on the night, with West Suffolk finishing in fourth place with 228 points.

They finished behind City of Peterborough ‘A’ with 331 points in first, City of Norwich ‘A’ with 307 points in second and Nottingham Leander ‘A’ with 276 points in third.

Fourth was enough to secure West Suffolk SC a place in the East Midlands Premier Division A Final, which will be taking place at Corby Pool on Saturday, December 14.

Head coach Dan Pilbrow said: “Well done to the swimmers and a big thank you to Neals Travel for helping the swimmers to travel up to Nottingham safely and as a team.”