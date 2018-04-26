Swift impact from new signings helps Mildenhall get under way with victory

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (223-8) beat

Swardeston (222)

by two wickets

The majority of Mildenhall’s new faces made telling impacts to get the new season under way on a winning note on Saturday.

Nick Maiolo and Tom Rash impressed with bat and ball, while James Stamatis and Hugo Douglas both claimed wickets on a positive day at Wamil Way.

Visiting Swardeston — champions five seasons in a row up until last term — batted first and put on 58 for the first wicket when Stamatis clean bowled Jordan Taylor for 29.

And after a solid start fellow opener Jason Reynolds (13) followed without a run being added — Stamatis was again involved, taking the catch of Murtaza Hussain’s spin bowling.

Australian Maiolo then got in on the act, going on to end his 10 overs with figures of 3-32.

There were no wickets for Rash, but he bowled tightly, finishing his 10 overs 0-25 (including three maidens), while skipper Ben Shepperson claimed the prized wicket of Joe Gatting via a run out.

Late knocks from George Walker (23) and Mark Thomas (27) took Swardeston over the 200 mark before they were bowled out two balls short of 50 overs.

Another of Mildenhall’s debutants — Ben Curran — opened the batting alongside Joe Reed.

However, while Reed hit four fours and two sixes on his way to a 32-ball 35 runs, Curran was dismissed for a duck.

A number of other batsmen made good starts but were then got out, including Stamatis (17), Matt Allen (29) and Hussain (13).

Thankfully for the hosts, Maiolo struck seven fours in an entertaining innings which ended five runs short of his half century when he was caught by Lewis Denmark off Matthew Taylor’s bowling.

Rash — signed in the winter from Copdock primarily for his bowling skills — also performed well in the run chase, scoring 43 runs before he was caught by Michael Eccles.

It was left to Kyle Morrison (11no) and Douglas (2no) to guide Mildenhall to victory in 40.4 overs with two wickets to spare.

Mildenhall will look to continue their winning start when they travel to Horsford on Saturday (11am).

Horsford opened up their 2018 campaign last weekend with a 121-run defeat the hands of Burwell & Exning — a game that saw only three of their batsmen reach double figures.