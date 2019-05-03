Bury St Edmunds (241-7) were unable to build upon their opening day victory in the East Anglian Premier League on Saturday as they went down by eight wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method to hosting Swardeston (237-2).

Batting first, Bury opener Alfie Marston (50) set his stool out with a half century, but the problem was that none of his partners managed to hang around for any significant amount of time.

Tom Curran (3), Justin Broad (8), Daniel Thornhill Moriarty (8) and stand-in captain Ben Seabrook (3) all departed for single figures, leaving Bury toiling on 117-5 at one stage.

CRICKET - Sudbury (Bowling/FIelding) v Bury (Batting)..Pictured: Ben Curran....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (9531687)

However, Ben Curran’s knock of 50 – accompanied by unbeaten contributions from Max Whittaker (33) and Alastair Allchin (26) – helped to bring the away side up to a reasonable score.

Nevertheless, Swardeston’s batting prowess is well known and they showed their quality during a reply that saw them lose just two wickets on their way to victory.

Brothers Callum and Jordan Taylor opened the batting and attacked from the start with Callum – an ex-Bury player – scoring 31 off just 21 balls before he was caught by Broad off the bowling George Loyd

The same bowler soon removed the other Taylor sibling for 27, but that was to be the end of the wickets as Stephen Gray (82 not out) and Joe Gatting (77no) steered Swardeston over the winning line in comfortable fashion.

Bury will be on the road again tomorrow when they travel to Copdock & Old Ipswichian (11am).

l In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three, Bury II (169-6) got the better of Woolpit II (109) by a margin of 60 runs.

Ben Whittaker was Bury’s star man, top scoring with 66 runs before going on to end his seven overs with bowling figures of 3-16.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian II will be the seconds’ visitors tomorrow (1pm).

l At the Victory Ground, Bury IV (169-8) won their Division Nine West contest against Worlington III (158) by 11 runs.

Bury’s Finlay Bonas top scored with 52, backed up by Nitin Modi (36) and Owen Grisby (21), before Bonas (3-42) produced the goods with ball in hand.

The fourth team will be on home soil again tomorrow when they take on Felixstowe & Corinthians (1pm).

Greene King Players of the Week: Alfie Marston, Ben Curran, Ben Whittaker, Finlay Bonas and Sam Harrison.