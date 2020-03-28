Bury Town have provided George Benwell with plenty of entertainment down the years – now he is keen to give something back.

With the coronavirus pandemic have seemingly ended the non-league season early – and no confirmed date as to when football will return – it is a tough and uncertain time for a lot of local clubs.

Bury are one of those, which has prompted Nowton Estate resident Benwell to start up a Crowdfunding page online.

George Benwell - a Bury Town fan - has set up a just giving page to help the club out financially while they lose income from a lack of matches etc.....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32358292)

It is currently well on its way to reaching a target of £1,200, with popular Blues forward Olly Hughes vowing to run a marathon that starts and ends at the club once the milestone has been achieved. The money raised from Hughes’ 26.2-mile run will go towards purchasing Bury season tickets for a group of young supporters.

Benwell said: “It is a massive shame what has happened. I have followed Bury since I first went down there at the age of seven or eight with my brother.

“I love the club – the people down there have always been there for me. I would be devastated if this ended up harming the club so if this helps even a little bit, that is great.

“I initially set a target of £100 but it has just gone up and up.

“The club is a lifeline for a lot of people and we want to see it survive.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/burytownjustgivingpage

