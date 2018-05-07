Sun blazes down on The Haberden for 10th annual rugby sevens competition

Invitational side Saracens won this year's Greene King IPA International Rugby Sevens competition at The Haberden in blazing conditions.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club held its 10th annual rugby sevens tournament yesterday - the first of the Super Sevens Series tournaments - producing great competition throughout the day.

And they were joined by Premiership Giants Saracens, Samurai Barracudas, Jamaica Crocs, Army 7s and national development sides.

The event is the first of the Super Sevens Series Tournaments, four national tournaments which run throughout the summer in the UK and is seen as a practice tournament for many top players ahead of the World Cup in San Francisco later this summer.

And it was the Saracens side that triumphed, beating Samurai Barracudas by a 40-0 scoreline in the final, to claim the honours.

However, as Saracens are not part of the Super Sevens Series, it was Samurai Barracudas who took full points towards the 2018 tournament, with Samurai's Robbie Smith was named Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile in the Open competition, Bury Barbarians - the home venue's entry - were runners-up to Samurai Academy.

