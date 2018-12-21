Needham Market could be kicked out of next season’s Buildbase FA Trophy as punishment for their first-round withdrawal at the weekend.

The club will meet with FA representatives in the new year to discuss ‘potential repercussions’ from their withdrawal from this season’s competition.

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side pulled out of the national competition for clubs at Steps 1-4 on Sunday, after the Football Association ruled Saturday’s weather-postponed game had to go ahead midweek – despite their Weymouth opposition being 240 miles away from Bloomfields.

The first round tie was the furthest the Step 3 side had ever progressed, with their greatest Trophy run ending on a ‘very sour note’ with the semi-professional club unable to travel on a Tuesday due to player work commitments.

Football - Needham Vs Royston Town In The FA Trophy ..Needham Manager Richard Wilkins ...Photographer Ben Pooley. (6103740)

And manager Richard Wilkins said the club’s sense of injustice has only been heightened by the news that they could now be kicked by the FA again, when they are still smarting from the weekend’s events.

“A meeting has been called,” he confirmed. “It probably won’t happen until the new year, we haven’t been given a date yet.

“I’m not certain what we’ve been charged with, but it’s to do with not fulfilling the fixture.

“It’s absurd, we’ve already suffered by having to exit the Trophy, it was the last thing we wanted to happen, and now we’ll probably get a fine too.

Needham after losing on penalties to Lowestoft in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: Ben Pooley (6148127)

“We already paid upwards of £2,000 to travel down there on Saturday so it’s been an expensive cup for us. It’s left a very sour note, the only one this season so far in fact.”

The Free Press ran a poll this week, to gauge the public feeling to Needham’s withdrawal, with 496 votes producing mixed results.

Although a 40 per cent majority agreed that ‘The rules need reviewing’, 22 per cent backed the ‘No excuses’ option, and 16 per cent clicked on ‘The rules are the rules’; 22 per cent clicked ‘Understandable’.

Under Clause 7 of the competition’s rules, the Association have the power to take ‘action as the National Game Board considers appropriate’ and they could even deny the Marketmen entry to next season’s competition. There is also no limit to the amount the club could be fined.

The FA have been approached for comment but would not respond to specific queries about the situation, only confirming that Needham Market had withdrawn from the competition.

Despite this decision hanging over the club, Wilkins said there was no point dwelling on it and was pleased to see his side bounce back in the league on Tuesday, with a 3-1 home win over Redditch United.

Despite going a goal behind on 29 minutes, Needham fought back with a brace from James Baker and a goal for Adam Mills to climb to a season high sixth in the league.

“I’m so pleased with the way the boys reacted,” Wilkins said. “It wasn’t easy for them not to dwell on it, we’ve had a really positive season and this has been one of the few negatives, so it hit us hard.

“But, as I’ve told the boys, we need to move on now, what’s done is done and we need to focus on what is going well for us.

“The Christmas period is vital for our league season, games come thick and fast and, by January, we will be able to look at where we are as a good indication of how our season is going.”

Needham will first host Bedworth United tomorrow (3pm) in the reverse fixture of their 4-0 opening win of the season, before travelling to Suffolk rivals Leiston for a Boxing Day derby encounter (1pm).

“We beat Bedworth quite comfortably in the opening game of the season,” Wilkins added. “But that doesn’t mean much, they’ve changed a lot since then and brought new players in.

“So we will prepare carefully for it.

“And then Leiston on Boxing Day, we’re looking forward to that one – the Suffolk derby should get plenty of interest.

“And it’s rare for us to face them with the advantage in the league, we don’t often play them when we’re above.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Needham fans celebrating there opener by Luke Ingram ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (6148079)

“We’ve definitely got some big games coming up and, although we’re in a better place this year than this time last year, that could quickly change if we don’t stay focused on the football.”

Needham currently sit six places above Leiston.

Meanwhile, in the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League, Needham Market wrapped up 2018 – their first year in competition – with a 5-2 away win over Brettvale.

Francesca Rainbird netted a brace with further goals from Milly Carter, Elysia Young and Josie Haward to leave them in second in the league after 11 fixtures.

They will return to league action on January 6, at home to Walsham-le-Willows.