Sullivan sets a new best time on way to winning mile event

Moreton Hall’s Lewis Sullivan was triumphant on the biggest of stages on Sunday as he came out on top in the televised Vitality Westminster Mile.

Competing in the Under-15 category, the St Edmunds Pacer member stopped the clock in a time of four minutes and 30 seconds to clinch the top prize.

The time was also a personal best for Sullivan over that particular distance.

It continued a positive run of form for the teenager, who recently won the Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) Home Countries International Cross County and English Schools Cross Country Championships titles.

Lewis Sullivan after winning the SIBA International Cross Country on his England debut in Dublin, Ireland Picture: Contributed (11448343)

And he was joined in the race by Thetford Athletic Club’s Peck brothers, James and Ben, who attend Mildenhall College Academy.

James, who got to warm up alongside Team GB stars Laura Muir and Chris O’Hare, finished in 11th place and is now hoping to take his place in the English Schools Track and Field Championships.

Brother Ben, meanwhile, came home in fourth position and has now switched his focus to the South of England 3km, but will also race 1500m at South of England and National events.

At the same event, Stowmarket-raised Emily Moyes, who now races for Aldershot, Farnham & District, competed in the 10K event – a race that was won by Sir Mo Farah.

Moyes finished with a time of 34:58, which was enough for 270th position overall.