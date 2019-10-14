Holders Leiston will face fellow Step 3 side Needham Market in the quarter-finals of this season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Leiston, who won for the first time this season in the second round at Woodbridge Town last Wednesday, will be at home against their fellow BetVictor Southern League Premier Central opponents.

After knocking out higher-league AFC Sudbury on penalties in the second round, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United will be at home to Lowestoft Town, who play two leagues higher.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - Jake Dye. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (19257946)

Current Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stowmarket Town beat Brantham Athletic 2-1 in last season’s quarter-finals – and the two teams will face each other again at Greens Meadow at the same stage of the competition.

The other tie sees Walsham-le-Willows entertain higher-league Bury Town in what will be an interesting west Suffolk derby.

The Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Stowmarket Town v Brantham Athletic, Hadleigh Utd v Lowestoft Town, Leiston v Needham Market, Walsham-le-Willows v Bury Town.

Ties to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10th & 11th 2020, kick-offs 7.45pm