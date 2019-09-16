Asa Sumner-Keens has broken into the Suffolk Men’s squad for the first ever time following his quadruple success at the recent county tournament.

He was the big winner at the recent Suffolk County Closed Championships, with the Risbygate Tennis Club star winning four events, to spark the interest of county selectors.

He was helped by doubles partner Harper Mills, who he also beat to the singles titles as just a few of the 205 matches completed across the age ranges.

Asa Sumner-Keens won the Men's Singles and Doubles, U18 Singles and Doubles at the 2019 Suffolk LTA County Closed Championships. Picture: Suffolk LTA (16445108)

Sumner-Keens claimed both the Men’s Singles and Doubles titles as well as the U18 Boy’s Singles and Doubles titles.

Dad Gary said: “Obviously very proud, and more importantly than the Suffolk Junior Closed which we secretly hoped he would win, he broke into the Suffolk Men’s county first team squad which is testament to his standard and level.

“Although he has been playing since he was four, he didn’t like junior tournaments.

“So he only started playing tournaments semi-seriously four years ago and properly seriously two years ago, so he has come a long way in the last four years.”

Culford School also saw multiple winners at the county-wide tennis event played in hot conditions at the Ipswich Sports Club at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Risbygate tennis coach Paul Hope added that the club now boast numerous county champions, with Sumner-Keens leading a number of junior’s to county success across the East Anglian region.

British U10 Champion Herbie Morris has also been named Cambridgeshrie U12 Boy’s champion, while Khensani Pfute has been crowned both Norfolk U8 and U10 Girl’s champion. Rico Kalli is Norfolk U10 Boy’s champion.

Men’s Singles: Sumner-Keens – Risbygate TC, Men’s Doubles: Sumner-Keens & Harper Mill – Risbygate TC, U18 Boy’s Singles: Sumner-Keens – Risbygate TC, U18 Boy’s Doubles: Sumner –Keens & Mills – Risbygate TC, U16 Girl’s Singles: Justice Hall – Culford Tennis Centre, U16 Girl’s Singles r/up: Allegra Hodson – Culford, U16 Girl’s Doubles: Justice Hall & Hodson – Culford, U14 Girl’s Singles r/up: Hodson – Culford, U12 Girl’s Singles: Louwna Hendricks – Culford, U10 Boy’s Singles: Jomi Aminu – Culford, U9 Girl’s Singles: Isabella Shaw – Culford, U9 Boy’s Singles: Oscar Black – Culford & U8 Boy’s Singles r/up: Oscar Clark – Risbygate TC