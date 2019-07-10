Suffolk moved to the top of the Unicorns Minor Counties Championship Eastern Division thanks to their comfortable 246-run victory over hosting Buckinghamshire.

Tom Rash and Josh Cantrell shared an eighth-wicket Suffolk record partnership of 136 to set up the triumph at High Wycombe.

Rash made a maiden century in his 43rd Minor Counties Championship match and Cantrell a career-best 68 not out.

Tom Rash

Their partnership surpassed the 124 that Chris Swallow and Paul King added for the eighth wicket against Norfolk at Mildenhall in 2006.

Buckinghamshire then folded in their second innings for 114 in 39 overs with Rash taking three wickets and Oliver Bocking four. Only three batsmen reached double figures.

Meanwhile, during Buckinghamshire’s first innings Sudbury’s James Poulson was in impressive form with the ball, finishing his 20.2 overs with figures of 6-60.

The new leaders will return to action on July 21 with another away match – this time at Lincolnshire, who currently occupy fourth place in the table.