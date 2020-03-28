Despite the ongoing football lockdown to combat the Covid-19 virus there is still hope for the sides still remaining in the final stages of the Suffolk FA's cup competitions that they will be able to get a chance to conclude their involvement and lift some silverware from this season.

A new statement released by the county's governing body for the sport has revealed that while league campaigns they run will follow national FA guidance in terminating the 2019/20 campaigns – in ways yet to be decided – they are still looking to try and complete their cup competitions.

It highlights they are considering the option of running the remaining ties, now at the semi-final and final stages, as part of team's pre-season schedules ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Suffolk Junior Cup trophy at Ipswich Town's Portman RoadPicture: Suffolk FA (8446437)

Although county football chiefs had announced in February at least five finals would be held at Ipswich Town's Portman Road, they now admit it is likely they will have to hold them elsewhere, although that is yet to be confirmed due to the Blues' situation with their season still not being clear.

Earlier this month, Bury Town, Needham Market and Stowmarket Town all booked their places in the last four of the county's top competition. The semi-final draw of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup saw Needham paired with Stowmarket and Bury with Lowestoft on dates and venues that had yet to be announced before the outbreak of coronavirus struck.

The full statement, released on Friday, read: “Following yesterday’s announcement from The FA, which concluded all grassroots football for the 2019/20 season, we are continuing to work with leagues affiliated with Suffolk FA to determine how best to close the current season and commence planning for 2020-21. To be clear, the leagues affiliated with Suffolk FA are:

The moment Stowmarket Town won the penalty shootout to progress to the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup with Brantham Athletic missing their final penalty. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349984)

Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League

Ipswich & Suffolk Youth Football League

Ipswich Sunday Football League

Lowestoft & District League

Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (although the Senior Division is Step 7 of the National League System)

Norfolk & Suffolk Veterans League

Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League

Suffolk Girls’ and Women’s Football League

Suffolk WAYS League

Suffolk Youth Football League

Treadfirst Sudbury & Haverhill District Sunday Football League

"We appreciate a significant number of clubs and teams affiliated with Suffolk FA play in grassroots leagues affiliated with neighbouring County FAs. Whilst we have limited direct influence with those leagues, we remain in contact with colleagues across borders.

"Clubs, teams, players and members will appreciate there is a lot for league committees to consider at the moment; essentially they received the announcement at the same time as everyone else and it takes more time to find solutions than ask questions.

"Therefore, it may take some time for each league to determine the best way forward based on their unique set of circumstances. We and the management committee of each league are grateful for the patience and understanding offered whilst these discussions take place."

FOOTBALL - Walsham le Willows v Bury Town in the quarter finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup...Pictured: Bury celebrate a goal by Ollie Hughes ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31284928)

Moving on to the county cup competitions, it read: "It may be possible for outstanding league and county cup competitions to be played as pre-season matches ahead of the 2020/21 season, whenever that will be, and that is certainly something leagues and Suffolk FA will explore.

"Specifically regarding those Suffolk county cup finals due to be held at Portman Road and Playford Road, although discussions with Ipswich Town FC are yet to take place because the restart dates of the professional game remain uncertain, it does seem likely that those county cup finals scheduled for Ipswich Town facilities will now need to be hosted at other grounds around Suffolk.

"We understand the disappointment this would cause. Ipswich Town and Suffolk FA enjoy hosting finals as much as teams enjoy playing at professional facilities, but at least hosting these fixtures at other grounds would generate some much-needed funds within local football.

"You’ll tell from the number of ‘mays’ and ‘mights’ that there is still much to be considered, including matters not addressed above, as we now look towards next season.

Suffolk Premier Cup Final. Ipswich Reserves v Needham Market. (32561313)

"We will continue to communicate through leagues and via the Suffolk FA communication channels as and when appropriate but again we thank you for your patience."

It concluded saying: "Maintaining the ongoing viability of clubs and leagues throughout this period remains the number one concern.

"Once this period is over and the world returns to whatever normal is, football will have a huge role to play in bringing exercise, passion, friendship, emotion, laughter, relief, hope, joy and everything else which comes with the game back into our lives.

"Football is an important pillar of society but let’s maintain perspective at a time when scores of people are seriously ill or even worse. We hope you and loved ones stay safe and healthy.”

