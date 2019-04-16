Suffolk have made three changes to their side for Sunday’s T20 double-header versus Cambridge MCCU at Sudbury CC, writes Nick Garnham.

Opening batsman Jaik Mickleburgh and all-rounders Jake Foley and ex-Culford School pupil Jack Beaumont all come into the side from that which lost to Essex 2nd XI by 116 runs in a friendly at Frinton on Sunday.

They replace Kyran Young, Mike Comber and Fergus Atkins for the shorter format game, which will start with the first match at 11am.

Ben Shepperson, who top-scored for Suffolk with 37, is caught trying to pull Essex 2nd XI bowler Paul Walter during Sunday’s 45-over friendly at Frinton. Picture: Nick Garnham (8660591)

The Suffolk side will include four Sudbury players on their home ground – skipper Adam Mansfield, batsman Darren Batch and all-rounders Ben Reece and James Poulson.

The match against Essex, who posted 228 for 9 in their 45 overs, was Suffolk’s first of the season.

Former Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds bowler Matt Hunn, who also took two catches, returned figures of 9-0-54-3 in his first match for Suffolk since re-joining after five seasons with first-class county Kent and Sudbury’s James Poulson picked up one wicket.

Suffolk were soon in trouble in their reply as they were reduced to 11 for 3 inside the opening four overs of their innings.

They then rallied as opener Alex Oxley (18) and Ben Shepperson (37) put on 55 for the fourth wicket, before they were dismissed in quick succession and the innings fell away thereafter.

Mildenhall batsman Shepperson said: “It has been a long winter, but the boys have put in a lot of hard work to get right to this point, and that showed for the first three quarters of the game where we were right in the contest.

“We bowled very well from start to finish, but at times towards the end we lost our way in the field as they were building pressure on us and were batting well.

“But our bowlers stuck to their plans and executed them quite well.

“We wanted to build a platform to go from as we have a lot of power in the middle order, but they were exposed too early on.

“Alex (Oxley) looked good and played a well-controlled innings and Alex and myself got us back into the game, before we both gave our wickets away.

Culford School pupil Oxley made his debut for Warwickshire 2nd XI v Derbyshire 2nd XI in a Second XI Trophy match at Moseley CC on Monday.

He opened the batting and made 47 off 50 balls in his side’s 87-run defeat.

Suffolk squad: Jaik Mickleburgh, Jake Foley, Alex Oxley, Darren Batch, Ben Shepperson, Adam Mansfield (capt & wkt). Tom Rash, Ben Reece, James Poulson, Matt Hunn, Jack Beaumont, Ollie Bocking.