Ahead of the delayed 2020 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign getting under way on July 25, Mildenhall Cricket Club have completed the signing of Suffolk all-rounder Jake Foley.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019 campaign playing for fellow Premier League outfit Saffron Walden, for whom he scored 590 runs and took 35 wickets.

The ex-Essex and Hampshire youngster also turned out on 12 occasions for Suffolk last term – 11 of which were in Twenty20 matches – and contributed 170 runs and snared nine wickets.

CRICKET - T20 Suffolk (Batting) v Bedfordshire.. Pictured; Jake Foley ... PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (38221020)

Foley, who is set to play in an inter-club match at Wamil Way this weekend, has also captained Colchester and East Essex.

