Suffolk all-rounder Jake Foley joins Mildenhall from Saffron Walden

By Liam Apicella
Published: 15:13, 10 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:13, 10 July 2020

Ahead of the delayed 2020 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign getting under way on July 25, Mildenhall Cricket Club have completed the signing of Suffolk all-rounder Jake Foley.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019 campaign playing for fellow Premier League outfit Saffron Walden, for whom he scored 590 runs and took 35 wickets.

The ex-Essex and Hampshire youngster also turned out on 12 occasions for Suffolk last term – 11 of which were in Twenty20 matches – and contributed 170 runs and snared nine wickets.

CRICKET - T20 Suffolk (Batting) v Bedfordshire.. Pictured; Jake Foley ... PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (38221020)
Foley, who is set to play in an inter-club match at Wamil Way this weekend, has also captained Colchester and East Essex.

