His first season in the USA may have ended abruptly due to Covid-19, but former County Upper Basketball Academy player Bradley Day thoroughly enjoyed the experience and cannot wait to go back for more.

The 20-year-old enrolled on a scholarship for the 2019/20 academic year at Iowa-based Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), where he combined playing basketball alongside studying for an Associates of Art degree.

From a sporting perspective, Day assumed that he would undertake primarily a watching brief in his first year, one that would allow him to adapt to his new surroundings.

However, to his surprise, the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil ended up featuring in the majority of DMACC’s matches as they triumphed in the Region 11 tournament.

With a winning return of 29-4, Day and his team-mates were heading into the last 16 of the Chicago-hosted National Championships as second seeds before the health crisis saw the competition cancelled.

It was a disappointing end to his first campaign, but Day remains upbeat.

“I didn’t really know what to expect from the first year,” said Day, who spent a number of seasons playing for County Upper in Bury St Edmunds.

“I thought it would end up being an eye opener and a year where I got to see what it was all about.

“We ended up 29-4 and I played in pretty much every game – I really didn’t think that would happen. I had always intended for the season to be about me trying my best, improving, and if that meant I got to play some minutes then that would be a bonus.

“We felt like we were going to win in Chicago and then just before we were due to go it was cancelled.

“That got our heads down, but overall I could not be happier with my season.”

Day recently signed on for a second year, and is expecting to travel back in mid-August.

And while last year he headed over with little in the way of expectations, this time around he is looking to build upon the foundations he was able to lay down.

“It is really exciting to know I will be going back. I cannot wait to return and get playing again,” he added.

“I’ve now seen the players and know what it is all about.

“I will continue to fight for my spot in every match and hopefully by the end of the year I will have a regular starting spot in the team – that is the aim.”

