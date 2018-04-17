Sudbury quartet get Suffolk call-ups

Four Sudbury players are included in the Suffolk squad for Sunday’s T20 double-header versus Cambridge MCCU.

Sudbury CC are staging the two matches, starting at 11am and at 2.45pm respectively, at their Friars Street ground.

Suffolk skipper Adam Mansfield is joined in the 12-man squad by his Sudbury team-mates all-rounders Darren Batch and James Poulson and opening bowler Billy Moulton-Day.

Sudbury player-coach Tom Huggins, who is on the coaching staff at Essex, has been brought in as coach Suffolk for Suffolk’s T20 campaign this season.

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote said: “Unfortunately had our Essex 2nd XI friendly had to be cancelled due to the lack of a club facility being available.

“That being said, the sessions we have had have been excellent and having Tom Huggins on the coaching team has been a wonderful addition.

“His knowledge of the T20 game is second-to-none and hopefully this will pay dividends as the season progresses.”

The Suffolk side includes Colchester & East Essex captain Jake Foley, who is a 23-year-old leg spinner and has moved to Woodbridge, for the first time as well as former Kent all-rounder Adam Ball, who has signed for Suffolk this season.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian batsman Jed Cawkwell, who enjoyed a successful 2016 season but was unavailable last year, returns along with slow-left armer Joe Ellis-Grewal, who played for the county a few years ago and for Essex 2nd XI last season.

All-rounders Michael Comber and Kyran Young are unavailable while Sussex and England paceman Tymal Mills, who has agreed to play in Suffolk’s opening three T20 fixtures, does not feature.

Entry will be free and there will be a licensed bar.

Suffolk: Jaik Mickleburgh, Jed Cawkwell, Adam Ball, Darren Batch, Ben Shepperson, Tom Rash, Adam Mansfield (wkt & capt), James Poulson, Jake Wakelin, Jake Foley, Billy Moulton-Day, Joe Ellis-Grewal.