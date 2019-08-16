After his first goal for Needham Market only proved good enough for a point, Callum Sturgess believes they deserved more from their opening two matches of their BetVictor Southern Premier Central season.

The Marketmen head into tomorrow’s home encounter with Redditch United looking to turn their early season luck around with a positive result.

In Saturday’s opener at Stratford Town, only a stoppage-time strike saw them come away empty handed in a 2-1 loss, after Joe Marsden’s penalty had made it 1-1 in the 89th minute.

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Hitchin Town..Both teams battle for the ball in the first half of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15214147)

There was a similar feeling of disappointed at Bloomfields on Tuesday as Hitchin Town, a side they had routed 8-1 last season, held on for a 1-1 draw, with both the goals coming in the first half.

Sturgess, who initially joined Needham from Colchester United on loan in January 2018, said: “It has been a tricky start. I think personally we deserve more than we have got. I think all the group with agree with me there.

“It is just about getting that final ball right and taking our chances. I think when we start to click that way we will do better and pick up some more points.”

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Hitchin Town..Needham players celebrate their goal..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15214154)

But it was a memorable night nonetheless for the former Crystal Palace youth player as, playing in a more advanced role, on the left-side of an attacking midfield four behind lone striker Joe Neal, he scored his first goal for the club.

“It was a different advanced area for me,” he said.

“That was my first goal for Needham but hopefully the first of many. It was a great feeling.

“It made the half-time team-talk a little easier on the boys!”

But he was quick to pay tribute to new signing Craig Parker for the vision to spot his run in from the left-hand side, before he coolly fired it low and hard through the goalkeeper’s legs.

“It was a great ball,” he said. “It split the defence.”

Reflecting on the game overall, he said he felt they should have taken all three points.

“To be honest it was a bit like basketball today.

“In the first half I think they were potentially a bit more on top but in the second half I think we dominated.

“We could have come away with the three points, if I’m being honest.”