Moreton Hall squash ace Emma Bartley produced a stunning display to help England win the Under-15s Team European Championships, in Eindhoven, at the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

Emma Bartley, pictured third left, before facing Belgium in her first game

The King Edward VI School pupil was in the Netherlands last week for the four-day event, having been selected in the five-player England Under-15s squad, and won all of her matches.

England went into the tournament as the top seeds, and Bartley was in good form as she opened her campaign with a victory over Belgium’s Jeanne Dael 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.

Bartley was next on court for England’s last pool game against Wales and she defeated Alyx Kelleher 11-7, 11-4, 11-8.

After seeing her England team-mates edge past Scotland 2-1 in the quarter-finals, Bartley returned to action for the semi-finals, where she battled back from behind to beat Naomi Nohar, of the Netherlands, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4.

And then, in the final, with the score tied at 1-1, Bartley cruised to a comfortable victory against Ireland’s Sophie Thomas 11-4, 11-4, 11-0 to clinch the title for her country.

“I had four matches and I was really happy with how I played,” she said.

“I was especially happy with how I played in the final, because it kind of depended on my game.

“One of our boys won and then the other one lost, so it all came down to the last game.

“It was probably one of my best achievements, as there was a lot to play for and I played really well.”

Bartley, who trains at Moreton Hall Health Club and plays locally in the Suffolk and Essex Squash League, how has two tournaments left before the end of the season.

“We’re coming up to the end of the season now, so I’ve only got two more tournaments left before it starts again in September,” she said.

“I’ve got an Ipswich Silver event in a few weeks time, and then an event in Warwick at the end of June.”

Bartley also wanted to thank her school, King Edwards VI, for their support while she has taken time out to compete in the Netherlands at the weekend.