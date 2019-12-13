Rick Andrews insists the first aim for his Stowmarket Town side is to win the league before focusing on a potential unbeaten campaign.

The Old Gold & Blacks are 16 points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with last weekend’s 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers improving their league record in 2019/20 to 16 wins and three draws from 19 games.

Only once, in the 84-year history of the league, has a team gone a whole season unbeaten – Chelmsford City Reserves (18-game season) in 1946/47 – and Stow boss Andrews admits he has mentioned it to his players.

Stowmarket Town celebrate a goal. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (24076060)

“To be fair, I’ve mentioned it,” he said. “I read somewhere that the last time it was done was in the 40s by Chelmsford City Reserves.

“What an achievement it would be (to go the whole season unbeaten), but the first aim is to win the league. We want to get over the line first.

“Everyone is pleased with how the season has gone and the unbeaten thing, personally, I would like because I think the boys deserve it.

“We’ve only conceded eight goals (in the league) and four of those have been penalties. Two of the goals were in the first game of the season.

“You see the desire from the defence; 19 games and 12 clean sheets, it’s phenomenal.

“It’s down to the goalkeeper, the back four, Jack Ainsley in front of them. We’re 3-0 up and have a corner which goes out for a goal kick and the first two back are the two centre halves. They buzz off clean sheets. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

Stow stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games on Saturday, in their first trip to the Hawthorns in two years.

After Stanway defender Milo Grimes inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after two minutes, Christy Finch headed home his 10th goal of the season late in the first half to make it 2-0.

On an afternoon which saw 10 cards shared out between the two sides, Stanway’s cause was not helped when Tom Holdstock received a second yellow card early in the second half.

Substitute Dominic Docherty ended any faint hopes of a comeback for Rovers, scoring Stow’s third with 15 minutes to go to make it 3-0.

On Wednesday night, Stow’s unbeaten streak continued as they knocked out holders Long Melford 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the League Challenge Cup.

First-half goals from Jack Ainsley and Josh Mayhew, his 21st of the season, settled the third-round tie at Stoneylands.

Stow’s reward is a trip to Premier Division rivals Swaffham Town in the last eight, with a scheduled date of Tuesday, February 4.

Andrews’ men continue their league campaign at home to Norwich United tomorrow (3pm). Matt Blake, Seb Dunbar and Dean Bowditch will all be pushing for returns, after missing Wednesday’s trip to Melford.

