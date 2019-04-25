Paul Musgrove admits it has been ‘painful’ seeing Stowmarket Town’s season peter out.

The Old Gold and Blacks sit fourth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, with a trip to Norwich United tomorrow (3pm) bringing their campaign to a close.

After goals from Josh Mayhew and Robbie Sweeney earned a pleasing 2-0 win away at Wroxham last Saturday, Stow’s unbeaten run then stretched to three games following a 1-1 draw at home to Hadleigh United on Monday.

But it was the manner of the performance against Hadleigh which disappointed assistant manager Musgrove, as a first-half own goal was cancelled out by Tom Driscoll, for the visitors, after the break.

“It was a typical end of season game,” Musgrove said. “I’m obviously disappointed. We expected a bit more from our players, a bit more energy, ideas, better on the ball.

“I don’t think we were sharp enough all over the pitch. Not enough energy, no purpose, and as a management group we’re disappointed.

“At the moment the season is petering out and it’s quite painful to be honest.”

Stowmarket Town Reserves saw their dreams of a league and cup double this season fall short at the last hurdle, as Walsham-le-Willows prevailed 3-0 in the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup final.

The two Thurlow Nunn Reserve League rivals faced off at the Denny Bros Stadium, the home of Bury Town, with the Old Gold and Blacks bidding to pick up their second piece of silverware in 2018-19.

Stow’s captain and joint manager, James Graham, struck the Walsham crossbar in a goalless first half which saw the Reserve League champions have the better of the chances.

But it was Walsham, the Chell Trophy runners-up, who shone after the break, as goals from Taylor Waterson and Nathan Birch, and an own goal from Stow goalkeeper Liam Trickey in added time, secured them the title.