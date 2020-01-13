Stowmarket Town have been drawn away to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Wroxham in the last 16 of this season's Buildbase FA Vase.

The runaway league leaders will travel to the side in fourth for the fifth round clash, due to be played on Saturday, February 8.

Stow are heavily tipped as the bookmakers' favourites to win the national competition after beating visitors Glebe FC 3-0 at home on Saturday to bag a winning prize of £1,875 – they have won £4,725 so far, with £2,250 on the table for the winners of the last 16.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket v Glebe in the FA Vase..Pictured: Christy Finch scores for Stowmarket ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (26486124)

Stow progressed beyond the fourth round at the third time of asking on Saturday – having bowed out at the last 32 in both the 1982/83 season and last season.

They are in uncharted territory, while opponents Wroxham are an experienced Vase side, having reached the Wembley final in 2009/10, losing 6-1 to Whitley Bay.

The two sides have yet to face each other this season, with the fixture schedule showing that Stowmarket will travel to the Yachtsmen in back-to-back weekends, with the Vase match followed by the away fixture in the league.

