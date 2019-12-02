Stowmarket Town have been drawn at home in the Last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase against Glebe FC.

The fourth round proper tie is set to be played in the new year, on Saturday January 11, 2020.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runaway leaders became joint-favourites – alongside 2017/18 champions Stockton – to win the overall competition last week and showed why on Saturday, with a comfortable 4-0 home win in the third round proper.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Stanstedin the FA Vase...Pictured: Stowmarket celebrate their second goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ..... (23132404)

Goals from Matt Blake, Josh Mayhew, Dean Bowditch and Luke Read saw off Essex Senior League counterparts Stansted to send them into the next round for just the third ever time.

After reaching the fourth round proper last season, their visit from Glebe in January, will be their third fixture in this season's competition having been handed a bye to the second round.

The only other time they have progressed to this stage was in the 1982-83 season.

Their opponents, who ply their trade in the Premier Division of the Southern Counties East League, came through the last round via a 1-0 win at home over Newhaven FC.

This is the first time Glebe have reached the fourth round, with their best result the third round in 2016/17.

Joint-favourites Stockton, meanwhile, will host either Mulvern Town or Atherstone Town, with a replay set for Wednesday.

