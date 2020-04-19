Stowmarket Town are resigned to another season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after the FA Council ratified the decision to null and void the 2019/20 campaign.

The Old Gold & Blacks, who were runaway leaders and looking a good bet to secure promotion to Step 4 for the first time in their history, joined a list of more 150 clubs that signed a letter asking the governing body to reconsider their thought process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal was also supported by some MPs, but the FA announced late last week that their verdict stood, and therefore no promotions or relegations will take place at Steps 3-7 in the non-league pyramid, as well as in the women’s game.

Stowmarket chairman Neil Sharp said: “We were all disappointed when the news came out that the FA’s decision had been ratified.

“As a club we joined forces with other non-league clubs to co-sign a letter to the FA to ask them to reconsider their initial decision.

“At the same time, we were also aware that the FA will very rarely change their mind.

“As much as we thought the decision had been made very quickly, and without much thought, we understand that the FA were in a very difficult situation.

“We felt, like many other clubs in similar positions in their respective leagues, that the decision was not rewarding the clubs that were on course to achieve something and in our case the chance to play at the highest level in our history.

“All the hard work and finance that had been put in over the last year, and indeed previous years, was all for nothing.”

Sharp also confirmed that while like every club up and down the country, Stowmarket will be hit financially by the shutdown of sport, there is hope that much of the current squad will be retained for another crack at promotion.

“We recently held a virtual board meeting amongst the directors at the club, in which we discussed the plans going forward,” he added.

“Our situation is one that every non-league club finds itself in right now, how do we survive and make sure we have a club once this pandemic is over and we can safely start playing again.

“Players will always come and go, this pre-season will be no different.

“But we would like to think we will retain the majority of the squad (next season).

“I am sure the management team will be looking to strengthen so that we can have another go at winning promotion."

