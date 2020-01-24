The unbeaten league leaders may be coming to town tomorrow, but head coach Matt Edison has insisted his Stowmarket side will not be swaying from their expansive way of playing the game.

Visiting Norwich will arrive at Chilton Fields having lost none of their 13 London 2 North East fixtures to date, winning 12 of those to hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Ipswich at the summit.

Such form could have tempted Edison into adopting a more conservative approach against a team that have already beaten his men 50-17 this term.

Matt Edison

However, the former Bury St Edmunds player has stressed that Stowmarket will only focus on themselves, rather than get bogged down by the quality of the opposition.

“I missed the first game but they are clearly a good team that are well drilled and have some decent players,” he said.

“They will be coming to us and while we respect their league position, there is no way we will take a backward step.

“The focus has to be on ourselves and how we can go about putting them under some pressure.

“We are playing a way which is new to a lot of the players and so it takes time for them to adapt.

“When it works it looks great but if you are not on your game then you will come unstuck.

“It requires a high level of accuracy and sometimes this season that has been missing, but we expected that. We will not be changing the way we play for this game or any other. There’s a belief in what we’re doing.”

Stowmarket will go into the encounter against the table toppers on the back of a 26-17 defeat away at Wymondham last weekend.

Edison felt that his men had been worthy of collecting a bit more from the game, but he also conceded that they had been punished by a more clinical opponent.

“It felt pretty harsh to have come out of it with no points,” he said.

“We were fifth and sixth before the game, so as expected it was a fairly evenly-matched game.

“Wymondham have a big, strong pack and they dominated the scrum, but I felt we matched them in terms of possession in the opposition’s 22.

“They were just a bit more clinical when it mattered – that was the difference.”

Edison also revealed that Ben Honeyball is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a fractured eye socket.

Read more Rugby