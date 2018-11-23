Stowmarket Rugby Club produced their best performance of the season so far in London 2 North East, with a 36-0 whitewash victory at home to Wanstead.

In their first season at this level, having been promoted out of London 3 Eastern Counties at the end of the 2017/18 season, they have now racked up five wins from their nine fixtures and collected four bonus points as well to sit sixth.

Early exchanges were cagey on Saturday but, after 10 minutes, Stowmarket broke in midfield and created space for winger Lief Bjornson to score out wide.

STOWMARKET: Rugby - pre-season tournament at Stowmarket Stowmarket Rugby Team Picture Mark Westley. (5565170)

Wanstead then dominated possession and, with Stowmarket having a player in the sin bin, a score seemed inevitable. But Stowmarket broke free and then scored through Joe Lancaster.

A third try was added soon after when Stowmarket surprised Wanstead with a 20-metre line-out drive, with Nick Kegge scoring on his return to the first team.

Towards the end of the first half Stowmarket secured the try-scoring bonus point from Dotun Ogunkeyede to take them into the break at 24-0.

Wanstead once again dominated possession in the second half but Stowmarket held on before captain Jake Squirrell went over for try five.

The crowd was entertained with end-to-end rugby as Stowmarket scored another try through Matt Edison to wrap up the 36-0 win. They are away to basement side Basildon on December 1.